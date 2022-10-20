MORRISON – The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Whiteside County on Friday. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered the subject of the search warrant and fired upon them. The individual sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Blackhawk Area Task Force.

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO