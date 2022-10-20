Read full article on original website
wcsjnews.com
Morris Council Approves Proposal To Help Possibly Eliminate Flooding Issues
To possibly help alleviate future flooding problems in the city of Morris, the city council approved a proposal for the Nettle Creek Stormwater Study. Your browser does not support the audio element. Morris Mayor Chris Brown said certain areas experience flooding issues. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
wcsjnews.com
UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
Nurses at Joliet hospital rally over staffing concerns
JOLIET, Ill. —Several nurses say security escorted them out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet Friday after they raised concerns about a nursing shortage. Emergency room and ICU nurses claim patient care is suffering because of a lack in staffing. These nurses said they do not have enough support to care for patients. […]
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
napervillelocal.com
$10.5M Mansion With 8 Fireplaces, Pool, Fire Pit, More In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — This stately Naperville mansion is stunning just to behold, with its striking Tudor design and turret-style accents. Inside, you’ll find a host of luxurious amenities, including eight fireplaces, a spa with an indoor resistance pool, a sauna and more. Outside, you have your own private...
walls102.com
IVCC to offer tours of new Dental Health Center
OGLESBY – The community is invited to tour Illinois Valley Community College’s new Dental Health Center at an open house 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The facility is located in the upper floor of the gymnasium building. Dentists will arrive at 6 p.m. to participate in the open house and will stay for an advisory board meeting at 6:30. Dental professionals are welcome to stay for the meeting, said Dental Assisting Program Coordinator Heather Seghi. The college’s new $1.2 million dental assisting and hygiene lab opened for the fall semester.
agupdate.com
Northeast Illinois family pleased with higher-than-average yields
KINSMAN, Ill. — Unlike some of farmers not far away, Nick Baudino was happy to see better- than-average yields during harvest this year in Grundy County in Northeast Illinois. Because of timely rains here, yields are pretty good. “To the south of us and to the north of us,...
rejournals.com
Principle Construction Corp. building new facility for trucking company in Elgin
Principle Construction Corp. has been contracted to build a new 31,200-square-foot building at 2570 Millennium Drive in Elgin for Alvil Trucking. The logistics company is moving from a previous location in Elk Grove Village and required a more modern space for truck maintenance. “Larger spaces with modern amenities are very...
starvedrock.media
OSF Healthcare issues revised COVID mask rules
New COVID recommendations prompting one medical cluster to revise its rules. OSF Healthcare announced that patients and visitors are NOT required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level in that particular county is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to “mask up” if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; display symptoms of a respiratory infection or have had close contact or been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 10 days.
wcsjnews.com
Seneca Council Holds Special Meeting
Seneca Commissioners had a special meeting this week to discuss future water needs. Here is Seneca Mayor Jeff Olson. He said the study could begin in a few months. Your browser does not support the audio element. Olson said this topic was only discussed on Tuesday as final approval could...
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Board Found Itself in a Perfect Storm Dealing With Taxes Thursday Night
Nobody likes paying taxes and nobody likes it when they see their property tax go up. At the Thursday night Lee County Board meeting the members found themselves in a unique situation. When it comes to property taxes in Lee County, they are under the limitations of what is called PTELL. This limits the amount on a tax bill for the residents.
WSPY NEWS
Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich
With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
WSPY NEWS
Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego
Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
WSPY NEWS
Eldamain Road Bridge expected to be done in the spring
The Eldamain Road Bridge crossing the Fox River between Plano and Yorkville is now expected to be completed by spring next year. Kendall County Highway Engineer Fran Klaas was hoping to have the bridge opened by the end of this year. Klaas gave an update to the Kendall County Board...
WSPY NEWS
Cannabis and cash found at Peru business
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
Illinois Community Comes Together to Donate to Business Owner’s Medical Bills
Rockford community members are turning their prayers into donations to help a business owner in need as we enter this holiday season. You can say a lot of things about the city of Rockford, Illinois. Some of them I won't write here... but the others I will. Rockford is a...
walls102.com
Officer involved shooting in Whiteside County Friday
MORRISON – The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer involved shooting in Whiteside County on Friday. They claim they were executing a search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street in Morrison, when they heard gun shots from inside the residence. Authorities say that they encountered the subject of the search warrant and fired upon them. The individual sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. In a press release, the Illinois State Police say that a female in the residence also suffered a gunshot wound unrelated to the officer involved shooting. She was also transported to an area hospital. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Blackhawk Area Task Force.
