Cullowhee, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina’s aging population and the future

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group

HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
theonefeather.com

Groundbreaking held for new Tsali Care Center

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ground was broken on the chilly morning of Thursday, Oct. 20 on a facility that will serve generations of members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The new Tsali Care Center, a long-term care facility, is being built on land adjacent to the current Cherokee Indian Hospital and is slated to be completed by November 2024.
CHEROKEE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
GREENSBORO, NC
publicradioeast.org

Survey on NC’s school performance grades draws strong response, call for change

A recent statewide survey about how North Carolina public school performance is graded drew more than 26,000 participants, most of whom said that the current A-F grading system needs to be revised to give more weight to student growth and to include more non-academic criteria. The online survey, conducted during...
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sylva (NC)

Sylva is an incorporated borough nestled in Western North Carolina’s Plott Balsam Mountains in Jackson County, United States. Sylva has a population of two thousand six hundred and ninety-six inhabitants. It is rated as one of the top places to visit in the state. Sylva was made the county...
SYLVA, NC
bpr.org

Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot

Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.

