Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
North Carolina’s aging population and the future
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina’s population is aging, and that demographic shift comes with shifting needs. A North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services report states that by 2028, 1 in 5 people in North Carolina will be 65 or older. The report says that by 2031, there will be more senior citizens in North Carolina than people under 18 years old.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
biltmorebeacon.com
Mental health professional joins Hendersonville medical group
HENDERSONVILLE – Martha Hill Moore, PhD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry in Hendersonville. Moore earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with a concentration in theater arts from Mars Hill College, her master's degree in counseling from the University of Phoenix in Sacramento, California and her doctor of philosophy in general psychology from Capella University in Minneapolis.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
7 Ghosts Towns in North Carolina You Can Visit
North Carolina is the 28th largest and 9th most populous state in the United States. The Hardaway Site in North Carolina has the oldest evidence of human occupation in the state, dating back 10,000 years.
North Carolina Senate candidates reveal stances on medical marijuana, sports betting, Medicaid expansion, abortion
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The problem is one of simple math: Republicans in the North Carolina Senate want to have a super majority, which means they would hold three-fifths of the seats and have sufficient votes to do their part in overriding vetoes. They had such power in much of the previous decade before court-ordered […]
theonefeather.com
Groundbreaking held for new Tsali Care Center
CHEROKEE, N.C. – Ground was broken on the chilly morning of Thursday, Oct. 20 on a facility that will serve generations of members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The new Tsali Care Center, a long-term care facility, is being built on land adjacent to the current Cherokee Indian Hospital and is slated to be completed by November 2024.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
publicradioeast.org
Survey on NC’s school performance grades draws strong response, call for change
A recent statewide survey about how North Carolina public school performance is graded drew more than 26,000 participants, most of whom said that the current A-F grading system needs to be revised to give more weight to student growth and to include more non-academic criteria. The online survey, conducted during...
Drop, cover, hold! Earthquakes rare in NC but still impactful
While you may not have felt them, the state has recorded more than a dozen earthquakes this year.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sylva (NC)
Sylva is an incorporated borough nestled in Western North Carolina’s Plott Balsam Mountains in Jackson County, United States. Sylva has a population of two thousand six hundred and ninety-six inhabitants. It is rated as one of the top places to visit in the state. Sylva was made the county...
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
‘A huge grain of salt:’ Why do so many companies receiving incentives from NC fail to meet job goals?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From Apple to Wolfspeed, a steady stream of companies lately have made grand pronouncements of hundreds of jobs, sparkling new facilities, and a jolt of energy for the economy. But some new data from the state seems to indicate North Carolinians might not want to get too excited too soon. “I […]
2 new movies filming in NC with combined budgets of $30 million; settings in Wilmington and Charlotte
North Carolina officials announced on Friday two new movies are filming in the state with a combined budget of $30 million.
Big item purchases at North Carolina State Fair require patience, experts say
Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to the fairgrounds this year for food, rides, and, of course, deals from local vendors.
bpr.org
Meet the sheriff candidates and local referendums on the WNC ballot
Eight local sheriffs did not run for reelection this year - many retired - causing a changing of the guard in Western North Carolina. In the primary, BPR talked with some the sheriffs who are retiring and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. Below are all of the candidates for sheriff in the region as well as the referendums that are on the ballot.
jocoreport.com
NC Conference Of United Methodists May Lose 1/3 Of Churches To New Denomination
A split in the United Methodist Church, North Carolina’s second largest religious denomination, has seemed increasingly likely the last few years, and now at least 260 churches in the state’s 779-church eastern conference, known as the N.C. Conference, have voted to disaffiliate or plan to next year. This...
nsjonline.com
Democrat-tied group’s network of hyper-partisan local news sites includes three in NC
RALEIGH — A recent report by Axios has identified a network of 51 websites masquerading as local news sites that trace back to a Democrat-tied group. Three of the 51 are operating in North Carolina. These types of outlets are similar to the hyper-partisan sites masquerading as journalism housed...
Comments / 0