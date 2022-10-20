ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Power outage reported on SF’s westside again

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4FaS_0ifpQXna00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – For the second time in as many days there was a major power outage reported on San Francisco’s westside.

Over 7,000 customers lost power total.

5,828 were near San Francisco State University, and in Ingleside, Lakeside, Westwood Park and Westwood Highlands. The cause was an equipment issue.

There were outages near the county border in Daly City, some of which were related to the aforementioned outage and some of which, 1,172, were due to scheduled maintenance. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday all San Mateo County power outages were out, and as of 10:20 p.m. power was back on in San Francisco.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Wind Advisory Surprises Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents are used to windy conditions happening, but some tell told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they didn’t expect the strong winds that blew through times during the day. There were some adjustments being made to handle it. Alameda resident Chris Brown went to San Francisco from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Late-night sideshow reported in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif, (KRON) — A sideshow involving firearms and fireworks took over a street corner in southwest Oakland in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to a statement from Oakland Police Department. OPD’s Communications Division received reports of dozens of vehicles and spectators participating in sideshow activity around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years

OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here is what’s happening in the Bay Area

(KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend? Here are four fun things you can do in the Bay Area this weekend. 1. Dogfest Bay Area — Oakland (11 a.m. on Saturday) 2. Howl-O-Ween Parade — San Francisco (10 a.m. on Saturday) 3. Alameda Arts Festival...
SFist

Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen

A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Power Shutoffs possible this weekend if you live in this part of the Bay Area

Sign up for PG&E alerts/updates here: PGE Emergency Site – Safety Shutoff Details (KRON) — Public Safety Power Shutoffs are possible for some parts of the Bay Area this weekend due to a weather system that could bring northerly winds to parts of the region, according to PG&E. The northerly wind event, combined with drought […]
KRON4 News

How one Bay Area rapper is giving back

VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

City council to consider $60M project for underground power lines

SAUSALITO, Calif. (BCN) — Sausalito will consider next week a $60 million project to put power lines underground at nearly 700 properties in the central part of the city. The issue comes before the City Council Tuesday because PG&E plans to upgrade the electrical infrastructure that serves 698 Sausalito properties to a higher 12kV system. […]
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

2.5 earthquake strikes miles outside of San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.5 earthquake strikes in the South Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened approximately 15 miles east of the Alum Rock district in San Jose. The earthquake happened around 1:02 p.m. PT. The location of the quake is a few miles […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.  The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services. There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued.  On Sunday, there will be elevated fire...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward […]
PETALUMA, CA
sfstandard.com

Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area

Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Crews rescue trapped person inside overturned car in Newark

NEWARK, Calif. (KRON) — One person was rescued after being trapped inside an overturned vehicle Friday night in Newark, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The car was involved in a collision on Balentine Drive. When crews arrived at the scene, one person was trapped. Firefighters were then able to get the person […]
NEWARK, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

48K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy