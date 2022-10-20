Power outage reported on SF’s westside again

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – For the second time in as many days there was a major power outage reported on San Francisco’s westside.

Over 7,000 customers lost power total.

5,828 were near San Francisco State University, and in Ingleside, Lakeside, Westwood Park and Westwood Highlands. The cause was an equipment issue.

There were outages near the county border in Daly City, some of which were related to the aforementioned outage and some of which, 1,172, were due to scheduled maintenance. As of 10 p.m. Wednesday all San Mateo County power outages were out, and as of 10:20 p.m. power was back on in San Francisco.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.