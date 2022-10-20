ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Danny Masterson paid $400K to silence rape accuser with NDA, jury hears

By Marjorie Hernandez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QAwM_0ifpQLS600

Danny Masterson bought the silence of one of his rape accusers by getting her to sign a $400,000 Non-Disclosure Agreement [NDA], she told a court Wednesday.

The woman, giving her testimony under the name Jen B., said she was given the choice to sign the NDA or risk being ex-communicated from the Scientology faith she and Danny shared.

Earlier in the day the accuser – the first of three to take the stand – had described how Danny brutally raped her in 2003 and how she had avoided speaking with her Scientology superiors about it.

However, around a year later she claimed Scientology officials gave her a choice — either sign an NDA about her encounter with Masterson or risk being ex-communicated and labeled as a “suppressive.”

“My life would be over,” she testified. “My parents would have to disconnect from me. … I had a daughter in school.

“I wouldn’t be able to work with [my parents]. I wouldn’t know where to go. My parents would also be ‘labeled.’

“Their company, the people who worked for them, family and friends and everyone they’ve known since 1972 … You have to choose your fate, and I didn’t know if they would choose me over that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXUZ6_0ifpQLS600
One of Danny Masterson’s accusers said he wanted them to sign a $400,000 Non-Disclosure Agreement, she told a court Wednesday.
FilmMagic

The fine print of the agreement wasn’t revealed in the court, but lawyers for Jen B. said Masterson was supposed to pay the entire amount of the settlement within the year.

Meanwhile, Jen B. agreed she would not “damage his reputation” and affect his future earnings.

If she broke the agreement, she was to pay $200,000 per violation.

She testified about how she went to sign the documents at the Beverly Hills office of high-powered celebrity attorney Marty Singer .

She was given until 6 p.m. that day to sign the agreement, she claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkhob_0ifpQLS600
The accuser was ordered to sign the Non-Disclosure Form (the documents) at the Beverly Hills office of high-powered celebrity attorney Marty Singer.
Getty Images for THR

Jen B. claimed that when presented with the batch of documents, Singer allegedly instructed her not to touch the pages and only to sign it.

She did, however, remember seeing the name “David Duncan” on the document, which was Masterson’s code name.

The NDA signing came a year after she alleged she was raped. She reported the rape to her Scientology superiors, who she claims encouraged her not to go to the police.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryYSE_0ifpQLS600
Danny Masterson accused of choking woman until she thought she was ‘going to die’ during sex, court hears

In a letter to Scientology Justice Chief Mike Ellis she told him how Masterson had raped her and that she planned to report the incident to police.

His reply was shown to the court and Jen B. summarized, saying: “He didn’t give me permission to go to law enforcement.

“Instead he chose to point to the policy that I cannot go to the police.

However, in 2004, around a year after the incident, Jen B. did report it to the Los Angeles Police Department [LAPD].

When the LAPD then contacted high-ranking Church members about the incident, she says they became irate, with one telling her: “Yeah, you are f***ed. You have no idea how f***ed you are,'” she claimed.

Soon after she was handed the NDA to sign.

Asked what she was afraid about, she said: “I broke that NDA about 50 times… I’m supposed to just tell you ‘Mr. Duncan’ and I had a disagreement and we resolved it.”

Scientology has previously said it is “inappropriate to comment on a pending criminal matter” regarding the Masterson case.

The church has also previously disputed Jen B.’s claims, saying it “has no policy prohibiting or discouraging members from reporting criminal conduct of Scientologists – or of anyone — to law enforcement … Church policy explicitly demands Scientologists abide by all laws of the land, including the reporting of crimes.”

Masterson’s defense attorney, Philip Cohen, is set to cross-examine Jen B. on the stand on Thursday. In opening statements about the case he had questioned the motive and character of the alleged victims, and how the details of their stories had changed over the years.

Cohen said despite repeated warnings from investigators, the three accusers had spoken with one another and already “contaminated” the case.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces a prison sentence of 45 years to life if convicted. The trial continues.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
RadarOnline

'It's Horrible Timing:' Danny Masterson Demands Criminal Trial Be Delayed Due To Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads In Race For L.A. Mayor

Danny Masterson asked the court to delay his criminal trial due to an unusual circumstance. The former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology. The actor showed up to court with his lawyer, Philip Cohen, on Monday, who argued that the timing of Caruso's commercials is "horrible" for his client. He asked that Masterson's trial be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Upworthy

Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence

Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
Vibe

‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Hilaria Baldwin gushes over newborn seventh child Ilaria making her 'tired' but 'happy'... as her husband Alec Baldwin settles wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins family

Alec Baldwin's second wife Hillary 'Hilaria' Thomas shared three Instastories on Wednesday gushing over their newborn daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin. The first post featured the 38-year-old Boston native - who boasts 983K followers - nursing their seventh child 'for the millionth time' early in the morning. In the afternoon,...
VERMONT STATE
OK! Magazine

'Fighting Over What?': Wynonna Judd Breaks Silence On Rumors She's Feuding With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Setting the record straight. Wynonna Judd insists there is no feud going on between her and sister Ashley Judd over their late mom Naomi Judd's will. “Someone told me while I was at Ashley’s house, ‘Hey, did you know that they’re saying this about you?’ I went, ‘Huh? I’m fighting with Ashley? Oh. Again?'” Wynonna said in a cover story, making it clear that there is "no argument" between the sisters following recent rumors.“Fighting over what? I have such a great life. Ashley has a great life. Why would we be fighting over the will?” the 58-year-old continued. 'SHE WAS...
The Independent

Woman did not want her alleged killer to know she was pregnant, court hears

An alleged murder victim did not want her partner and suspected killer to know she was pregnant, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41 and of Squirrel Close in St Leonards, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.On Thursday at Hove Crown Court, Anna Williamson, an intelligence analyst at Sussex Police, talked jurors through a detailed timeline of telephone calls and text messages, social media posts, ANPR data, CCTV footage, bank transactions and medical records relating primarily to Miss Ware, Miss Morgan and Brown.Byron Whiteside, a former...
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy