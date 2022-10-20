Small business owner in Bay City donates over $25,000 worth of time and services to nonprofits

Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Business Matters: Ryders Bar and Grill named for owners' late grandson
Kim Nephew, 52, and her husband, Scott, own Ryders Bar & Grill, located on Midland Road just east of US-10. It has a Midland address, but it’s located in Bay County. It was previously known as the Overpass Bar. With indoor and outdoor seating, the bar has a capacity...
Here’s where 2,500 bags of candy will be handed out on Halloween in Flint
FLINT, MI — Candy and community. Yes, it’s Halloween and Flint’s Berston Field House will provide a safe place for families to bring their children to trick-or-treat during a free candy giveaway from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, or until all the candy is gone. It’s so...
Saginaw’s Kakes the Great Popcorn Co. opening new store downtown
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw’s Kakes the Great Popcorn Co. is preparing to open its first storefront in downtown Saginaw. Kaylynn Martin, the 16-year-old entrepreneur behind Kakes the Great, said the vision for her whimsical, colorful new store is “a popcorn-meets-candy factory with a little bit of Willy Wonka.”
recordpatriot.com
Midland Mall is on the clock
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
recordpatriot.com
Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November
Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Here is what we know about a mysterious $100M downtown Saginaw project commissioners OK’d $5M for
SAGINAW, MI — A proposed investment of up to $100 million in Saginaw’s riverside medical corridor would bolster the city’s status as a healthcare hub and attract a variety of industries and jobs to the once-troubled district, officials said. While the project isn’t a certainty yet, business...
Genesee County's Best Gas Station Pizzas and Where to Find Them
10 Trick or Treat Hot Spots in Genesee County to Get Great Candy. Whether you are looking for a high yield of free candy or searching for king-size trophy pieces, these neighborhoods throughout Genesee County are great options. Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season. Beware! Here...
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
WNEM
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
recordpatriot.com
Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region
A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show
Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sleeping drivers behind wheel of two separate Huron County accidents
WLEW reports that in Huron County, two separate accidents occurred on Wednesday, October 19 after both drivers fell asleep behind the wheel. The first accident occurred some time after 6:30 a.m., with the driver telling responding deputies that he had only “closed his eyes for a moment” as he drove south on Pinnebog Road. This moment resulted in the 27-year-old Fillion man driving his 2003 Pontiac Vibe through the intersection’s stop sign to cross Van Dyke Road and into a ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
abc12.com
Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County
Jordan Hoisington pleaded guilty to one count of animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found in a rental home she owns in Bancroft. Homeowner pleads guilty to 'worst animal cruelty case' in Shiawassee County. Renters moved into the Bancroft home owned by Jordan Hoisington in September. Months after moving...
Body found near empty lot on Flint’s east side, police investigating
FLINT, MI – Police say there are no suspects in custody after a man was shot to death near an empty lot on Flint’s southeast side. Flint police said they were called to the 2200 block of Blades Avenue, near Thread Lake, around 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, after someone reported that they had found a body on a sidewalk near an empty lot.
