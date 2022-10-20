ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Small business owner in Bay City donates over $25,000 worth of time and services to nonprofits

By Jennifer Veitengruber
recordpatriot.com

Midland Mall is on the clock

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Midland Mall must meet two deadlines for replacing its fire alarm system in order to avoid having many of its retail spaces be evacuated. Fire Marshal John Jurek sent a three-page letter on Oct. 5 to the Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Marshall's grand opening date set for mid-November

Marshall's Department store has announced its grand opening date for its new location in Caro. The department store's grand opening date will be Sunday, Nov. 13. Store Manager Courtney Hopkins confirmed the date and said she is excited to join the Caro community. “We’re very excited to bring something so...
CARO, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
recordpatriot.com

Ollie's Bargain Outlet coming to Thumb Region

A new business is joining the Thumb community. The Caro Centre on Caro Road, owned by Regency Properties, is welcoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to the plaza. The news was announced just earlier this week, with still “a lot” of work to do. The retail store will be a total of 25,471 square feet.
CARO, MI
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man To Crown USA Mullet Champ On Today Show

Fenton, Michigan business owner of Bridge Street Exchange and creator of USA Mullet Championships, Kevin Begola, will announce this year's mullet champion live on the Today Show. The public votes have been counted and the title of Mane Event Champion will go to one of three finalists. These are the...
FENTON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Sleeping drivers behind wheel of two separate Huron County accidents

WLEW reports that in Huron County, two separate accidents occurred on Wednesday, October 19 after both drivers fell asleep behind the wheel. The first accident occurred some time after 6:30 a.m., with the driver telling responding deputies that he had only “closed his eyes for a moment” as he drove south on Pinnebog Road. This moment resulted in the 27-year-old Fillion man driving his 2003 Pontiac Vibe through the intersection’s stop sign to cross Van Dyke Road and into a ditch.
HURON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI

