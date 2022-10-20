ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

A change of course on Traverse City's FishPass project

The FishPass project on the Boardman-Ottaway River is now set to move forward. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court ruling on Thursday which had stalled the project for over a year. The project would replace Traverse City's Union Street dam with a first-of-its kind structure that would...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
rmef.org

Michigan Unveils New Elk Management Plan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released its newly revised 2023-2033 Elk Conservation and Management Plan. In doing so, it will host a public open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at BJ’s Restaurant and Catering, found at 990 N. Center Ave. in Gaylord, Michigan. DNR wildlife staff will be available during that time for discussion about elk management and the revised elk plan.
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
traverseticker.com

Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?

Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Osceola sets per diem rate

MARION – Osceola County Commissioners set the public hearing for the 2023 budget at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. “We ended up with a budget and are using some fund balance on paper to balance it,” commissioner Roger Elkins said. “Usually the entire budget isn’t expended so we should not be hiting the fund balance that hard with it.”
traverseticker.com

City Leaf Pick-Up Starts Monday

The City of Traverse City will begin its fall loose leaf pick-up program on Monday, October 24. "We will cover the city neighborhoods, beginning on the west side and moving eastward, over a period of five to seven weekdays, and then will return to the west side to repeat the process," according to a city release. "Leaves should be raked out in front of your house for pick up as promptly as possible."
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Up North Voice

State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Missing man found safe

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) -- Alex Droske has been found safe, according to the Antrim County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that they are searching for a missing person from the Village of Bellaire. Alex Droske, 23, has...
BELLAIRE, MI
9&10 News

Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
WISN

VIDEO: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens

The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface. The bridge spans roughly 1,200 feet. Check out the bridge in the video player above. The walkable portion of the...
BOYNE FALLS, MI

