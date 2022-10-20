Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
A change of course on Traverse City's FishPass project
The FishPass project on the Boardman-Ottaway River is now set to move forward. The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a circuit court ruling on Thursday which had stalled the project for over a year. The project would replace Traverse City's Union Street dam with a first-of-its kind structure that would...
rmef.org
Michigan Unveils New Elk Management Plan
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released its newly revised 2023-2033 Elk Conservation and Management Plan. In doing so, it will host a public open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at BJ’s Restaurant and Catering, found at 990 N. Center Ave. in Gaylord, Michigan. DNR wildlife staff will be available during that time for discussion about elk management and the revised elk plan.
The Portal to Hell can be found in on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Kalkaska Co. Sheriff’s Office Holding Sealed Bid Auction
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office is holding a sealed bid auction from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4. You can drop your bid off at the Sheriff’s Office or mail them to P.O Box 1119 until 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Bids must include your full name, amount,...
traverseticker.com
Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?
Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Osceola sets per diem rate
MARION – Osceola County Commissioners set the public hearing for the 2023 budget at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1. “We ended up with a budget and are using some fund balance on paper to balance it,” commissioner Roger Elkins said. “Usually the entire budget isn’t expended so we should not be hiting the fund balance that hard with it.”
traverseticker.com
When Trick-Or-Treating Was Banned And Other Tales From Halloween History
Halloween 2022 might be starting to come into focus, but The Ticker couldn’t help looking back at late October celebrations dating back more than 100 years — including the years when trick-or-treaters terrorized Traverse City. One of the earliest references to the holiday comes from the Traverse City...
traverseticker.com
City Leaf Pick-Up Starts Monday
The City of Traverse City will begin its fall loose leaf pick-up program on Monday, October 24. "We will cover the city neighborhoods, beginning on the west side and moving eastward, over a period of five to seven weekdays, and then will return to the west side to repeat the process," according to a city release. "Leaves should be raked out in front of your house for pick up as promptly as possible."
Inside The Kitchen at Jacob’s Farm TC in Traverse City
“So kind of anything that you can think of ‘fall,’ we have it this this time of year, so it’s a very magical time on the farm. When you think Jacob’s Farm TC, general manager Jeremy Smith says you might think corn maze, hay rides, the u-pick farm and donuts.
9&10 News
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Investigating String of Car Break-Ins at Houghton Lake Schools
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a string of car break-ins at Houghton Lake Schools during Saturday’s youth football games. Deputies say seven vehicles’ windows were broken out, and they believe two suspects entered each car. Witnesses describe seeing the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts...
Up North Voice
State Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, homes, and businesses
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The Michigan State Police (MSP) and local law enforcement officials in Benzie County have seen a significant increase in reports of stolen vehicles and break-ins in Benzie County. In the past two weeks, law enforcement has responded to seven reports of stolen vehicles. Each incident had one common factor; the owners left their keys inside the unlocked vehicles.
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Missing man found safe
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) -- Alex Droske has been found safe, according to the Antrim County Sheriff's Office. ------------------------------------------------------- ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that they are searching for a missing person from the Village of Bellaire. Alex Droske, 23, has...
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
recordpatriot.com
Latest police blotter: Gun stolen, breaking and entering, assault reported
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 29-30. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 29. • Larceny of a firearm was reported at...
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride
It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Peek Inside One of Michael Moore’s Michigan Homes, Sold for $4.3M
For someone who speaks out against capitalism, Michael Moore certainly has enjoyed a taste of the good life here in Michigan. Take a look inside his former home on Torch Lake which recently sold for just over $4.3 million. This sprawling home sits on almost four acres of land right...
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island heads to rehabilitation
CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Zaria, the dog who was rescued after being stranded on an island in Clare County for weeks, is headed to rehabilitation. Zaria ran away from her owners and ended up in the middle of Cranberry Lake in August where she stayed until she was rescued on Sept. 21.
WISN
VIDEO: World's longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens
The world's longest timber-towered suspension bridge is now open to the public in Boyne Falls, Michigan. SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain provides more than 1,000 feet of suspended walking surface. The bridge spans roughly 1,200 feet. Check out the bridge in the video player above. The walkable portion of the...
'People don't always think to look up': Missing plane search
A plane went missing in northern Michigan more than 45 years ago. The family is trying to raise awareness about the case to bring closure to what happened.
