This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
cbs12.com
Vero Beach Police Department participates in "Toys for Pups" program
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Pets like getting toys too!. The Vero Beach Police Department is partnering with PETSMART for their "Toys for Pups Program". They are collecting toys for animals in distress or abused animals that get called in. Toys are comforting to animals the same way they...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida deputies save women trapped in partially submerged vehicle
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. - New bodycam video shows the moment that Florida deputies came to the rescue of two women who were trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle that had overturned in a canal. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Dan Whittington was on his way to...
Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando seeking kitten, puppy food donations
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando’s tiniest residents need some help. The shelter said the puppies and kitties in their foster care program have quickly depleted the shelter’s supply of food for them, and they need some help restocking shelves. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
WATCH: ‘To the Rescue: the State of Animal Welfare in Central Florida’
ORLANDO, Fla. — Economic struggles mean some families have been forced to face the gut-wrenching choice of making ends meet or giving up their pets. >>> STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 12:30 P.M. SUNDAY <<<. 9 Family Connection digs into the help that is available now and explains how...
spacecoastdaily.com
PUBLIC SERVICE: Palm Bay Police Officer Steve Hill Retires After 25 years of Dedicated Service
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police Officer Steve Hill has retired after 25 years of dedicated service to the community and its citizens. “Congratulations are in order for Officer Hill, who will step into the life of retirement,” said a Palm Bay Police Department spokesperson.
State Road 415 reopens in Seminole County after man evaded deputies, jumped in water
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the warrant for the suspect came out of Lake County and he will be charged with fleeing and possibly drug charges. Update 8:41 p.m. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office said the road is reopened and SCSO has the...
WESH
Community remembers 2 women struck, killed by vehicle in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old teacher and her 26-year-old friend were hit and killed by a pickup truck when its driver lost control. Rikki Grace was walking with her friend, Megan Grace, Tuesday night just after 7 p.m. down by the water on Front Street near downtown Melbourne.
click orlando
Ormond Beach community pleads for funding to elevate homes
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Three weeks after Hurricane Ian hit, neighbors in one Volusia County community pleaded for federal help to elevate their homes to avert more flooding. “This is my fifth time flooding,” said Jeremy Ianarelli, who lives along the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. “This time was uncontrollable, and I had three pumps running in here. I had about a 12-to-14-inch difference from in the house, but then, I just couldn’t control it after I got over that.”
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Cocoa, Rockledge Holiday Parade Set for Dec. 20 at Riverfront Park
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Central Area Parks Operation, the City of Cocoa, and the City of Rockledge invite you to this year’s Cocoa/Rockledge Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Rockledge High School on Florida...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Daytona Beach dies at hospital
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police said a boy struck by a vehicle Friday has died. The 17-year-old was riding a scooter on a sidewalk Friday, and according to police, he veered into traffic on Old Kings Road and Big Tree Road. A vehicle hit the 17-year-old boy....
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
click orlando
Halloween-themed food truck event coming to Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Daytona Beach Shores plans to welcome a Halloween-themed food truck event next weekend. The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Shores Pavilion and McElroy Park and will feature live entertainment, games and a variety of food trucks.
click orlando
Daytona Beach police search for missing 18-year-old last seen in Ocala
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old man. Police tweeted Friday that Tyrell Hart was last seen four days ago, on Monday, by his mother. [TRENDING: Day care workers charged, accused of scaring toddlers with Halloween mask |...
veronews.com
Dental Restoration Expands for Members of The Source Through Dignity Smiles Program in Brevard and Indian River County
Just over a year ago, Anthony Zorbaugh Executive Director of The Source, a Christian Outreach Ministry that serves the poor and homeless in Indian River County, teamed up with an ardent supporter of the organization. Dr. Thomas J. Balshi, a Board Certified Prosthodontist (now retired) and Founder of Pi Dental Center (Prosthodontics Intermedica) at the The Institute for Facial Esthetics in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. In conversation, Zorbaugh shared his concerns over members who have dental needs. “Many of our members have dental issues that affect their appearance and ultimately can deter them from getting a job,” Zorbaugh shared while reaching out to Dr. Balshi for his professional advice.
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
spacecoastdaily.com
The Groove Kids to Perform On Saturday, Nov. 19 at Space Coast State Fair in Viera
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Groove Kids, a youth rock band from Satellite Beach, Florida, will perform on Saturday, November 19, at 3 p.m. at the Space Coast State Fair at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. The band was formed by founding members 11-year-old lead singer/guitarist Brylee Martin...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
