The City of Traverse City will begin its fall loose leaf pick-up program on Monday, October 24. "We will cover the city neighborhoods, beginning on the west side and moving eastward, over a period of five to seven weekdays, and then will return to the west side to repeat the process," according to a city release. "Leaves should be raked out in front of your house for pick up as promptly as possible."

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO