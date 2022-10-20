Read full article on original website
Grand Traverse area knitters plan Stash Bash yarn sale
A group of knitters have planned a sale to share their lifelong accumulation of yarn with the world.
Country Christmas In Traverse City Opening Again For Just 3 Days
It isn’t even Halloween yet, but this weekend there’s a good reason to start thinking about Christmas. Country Christmas, owned by a husband and wife, was open more than 35 years. They closed their doors a couple of years ago after the husband passed away. However, their children...
When Trick-Or-Treating Was Banned And Other Tales From Halloween History
Halloween 2022 might be starting to come into focus, but The Ticker couldn’t help looking back at late October celebrations dating back more than 100 years — including the years when trick-or-treaters terrorized Traverse City. One of the earliest references to the holiday comes from the Traverse City...
Inside The Kitchen at Jacob’s Farm TC in Traverse City
“So kind of anything that you can think of ‘fall,’ we have it this this time of year, so it’s a very magical time on the farm. When you think Jacob’s Farm TC, general manager Jeremy Smith says you might think corn maze, hay rides, the u-pick farm and donuts.
Two Michigan Restaurant Are Among The Best For Quick Eats In America
It doesn't matter where you go in Michigan from down south in to up north in Hancock you will find some good food to eat. Two Michigan restaurants have just made the list of 25 best restaurants for quick eats in America. To enjoy these restaurants you're going to head...
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
Michigan Unveils New Elk Management Plan
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released its newly revised 2023-2033 Elk Conservation and Management Plan. In doing so, it will host a public open house from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at BJ’s Restaurant and Catering, found at 990 N. Center Ave. in Gaylord, Michigan. DNR wildlife staff will be available during that time for discussion about elk management and the revised elk plan.
Lansing auto group opens new Cadillac dealership, shows off all-electric car
It has got all the bells and whistles and then some, and a local Lansing dealership is letting customers get up close and personal with it for the very first time.
City Leaf Pick-Up Starts Monday
The City of Traverse City will begin its fall loose leaf pick-up program on Monday, October 24. "We will cover the city neighborhoods, beginning on the west side and moving eastward, over a period of five to seven weekdays, and then will return to the west side to repeat the process," according to a city release. "Leaves should be raked out in front of your house for pick up as promptly as possible."
Where to stock up on firewood to heat your Michigan home this winter
‘Tis the season for cozying up to a crackling woodstove or fireplace -- but firewood may be a bit harder to find in Michigan this year. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, loggers have shifted their attention to harvesting building-friendly softwood trees this year. When combined with competing demands for firewood-friendly hardwood material, fuelwood supplies are coming up shorter than usual in some areas, the DNR said.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
Michigan peak fall color: Where it will be outstanding this weekend
The zone of peak fall color continues to expand south and please the eyes more than expected. The area of peak fall color as of Thursday, October 20, covered the eastern Upper Peninsula and all of the northern half of Lower Michigan. The southern half of Lower Michigan has rapidly...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Does This Northern MI Restaurant Really Have The World’s Best Pancakes?
Located roughly 20 minutes south of Cheyboygen, Michigan is the town of Topinabee. There you'll find a little rustic restaurant that claims to have the "world's best pancakes." Cafe Noka is said to be a local northern Michigan favorite as well as a hot spot for travelers and snowmobile trail...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
'People don't always think to look up': Missing plane search
A plane went missing in northern Michigan more than 45 years ago. The family is trying to raise awareness about the case to bring closure to what happened.
