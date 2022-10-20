Read full article on original website
'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore
A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 pandemic caused prolonged decline in life expectancy
COVID-19 has caused a protracted shock to life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to research today in Nature Human Behaviour from Oxford's Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Using data from 29 countries in...
How the COVID-19 pandemic affected life expectancy: study
A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour explores the changes to life expectancy (LE) during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. LE is an estimate for how long someone might live based on when and where they were born. Factors that contribute to bringing LE up or down include nutrition, access to health care, environmental factors like pollution and natural disasters and human factors like famine and war. In the context of the pandemic, changes in LE could result from the impact of the spread of the disease and resulting deaths.
grid.news
After the worst of the covid pandemic, many countries’ life expectancies kept falling — including the U.S.
Countries are not recovering from the damage covid-19 did to their populations’ life expectancy — including the U.S., which saw its life expectancy continue to decline in 2021 — according to study published Monday. The study analyzed life expectancy “deficits” — the gap between a country’s actual...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
MedicalXpress
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
The US economy will hit 'genuine recession territory' in the spring, but strong consumer finances will help keep it mild, Fitch says
Fitch expects the US economy will enter a mild recession in the second quarter of 2023. The ratings agency said the upcoming recession will be to the one that occurred in 1990-1991. The aggregate household balance sheet remains resilient as real estate wealth helps offset some stock losses, Fitch said.
Nuclear War Simulator Creator Says Public Must Know Potential Destruction
"They need to see, clearly and viscerally, just how universal and destructive a nuclear war would be," computer scientist Christopher Minson said.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier
The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
Copper supplies are dangerously low and can only cover less than 5 days of global demand, top commodities trader says
Global inventories of copper could shrink further, covering 2.7 days of demand by year-end from 4.9 days now, according to Trafigura.
Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'
Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
iheart.com
Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children
A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...
News-Medical.net
Vast majority of people with gender dysphoria continue using gender-affirming hormone treatment
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty supressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Outrage Over Report Of Lab Creating Deadly COVID Strain With 80% Kill Rate
Scientists at Boston University are being condemned for creating a new, lethal COVID strain in their laboratory, according to Daily Mail, which had initially reported the hybrid virus discovery. The new strain combines omicron and the initial strain found in Wuhan and has reportedly killed 80% of mice during a...
