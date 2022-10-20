ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

'Most vaccine-resistant COVID strain ever' - dubbed 'XBB' - is detected in the US with three confirmed cases: Mutant strain has causes case to double in a fortnight in Singapore

A new Covid variant that is feared to be the 'most vaccine-resistant yet' has sent case numbers soaring in Singapore — and it is already in the US. The mutant strain — dubbed XBB — is another spin-off of the Omicron variant and has been blamed for Singapore's infection numbers doubling in the past fortnight.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 pandemic caused prolonged decline in life expectancy

COVID-19 has caused a protracted shock to life expectancy levels, leading to global mortality changes unprecedented in the last 70 years, according to research today in Nature Human Behaviour from Oxford's Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. Using data from 29 countries in...
The Hill

How the COVID-19 pandemic affected life expectancy: study

A new study published in Nature Human Behaviour explores the changes to life expectancy (LE) during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. LE is an estimate for how long someone might live based on when and where they were born. Factors that contribute to bringing LE up or down include nutrition, access to health care, environmental factors like pollution and natural disasters and human factors like famine and war. In the context of the pandemic, changes in LE could result from the impact of the spread of the disease and resulting deaths.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
MedicalXpress

Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US

In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
TheDailyBeast

Kim Jong Un’s Batshit Threats Just Got a Lot Scarier

The headlines blare out the fears that North Korea’s Kim Jong Un might fire a “tactical nuclear warhead” on targets in South Korea or maybe Japan. It’s not at all clear how much death and destruction a “tacnuke” would inflict. Like any other weapon, they come in different sizes and ranges, but any of them could probably wipe out a few thousand troops. Then there would be the fallout that would endanger the lives of thousands more people over a broad area, always at the mercy of wind currents.Now, however, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, proud though he is...
Benzinga

Pentagon On Possibility Of Russian Nuclear Threat: 'We Are Completely Ready'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats have raised concerns that his plans for escalation in Ukraine may not be limited to mobilizing more troops. The Pentagon responded on Tuesday to the potential threat by saying the United States is completely prepared to deal with a nuclear scenario with Russia. What...
iheart.com

Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children

A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...

