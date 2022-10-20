It is anything but happy times for the Vancouver Canucks right now. At a time when many thought the team was starting to turn things around with the hiring of Bruce Boudreau last season, the Canucks have gone 0-4-2 in their first six games of 2022-23. There are also reports of fractures growing in the Canucks dressing room as the frustrations with losing start to leak out. It was evident on the ice Saturday night during a 5-1 loss to Buffalo.

2 HOURS AGO