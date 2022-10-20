Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: 321 Lime House at Carib Brewery Octoberfest Brewer’s Bash Set Saturday
WATCH: Carib Brewery gives you a taste of Octoberfest on Saturday, Oct.22, with food, music, culture, great beer and good vibes! This free event will be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the 321 Lime House, located at 200 Imperial Boulevard in Cape Canaveral, where Carib Lager, Hurricane Reef, Giant Leap and many more varieties are brewed is one of the Space Coast’s favorites among locals and must-go-to for tourists.
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Signs Agreement to Acquire Second Mobile Harbor Crane
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral has signed an agreement with the Liebherr Group to acquire another mobile harbor crane from the company to support the Port’s growing cargo operations. The 320-foot-tall Liebherr LMH 600 is the second mobile harbor crane to be deployed...
spacecoastdaily.com
The Groove Kids to Perform On Saturday, Nov. 19 at Space Coast State Fair in Viera
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Groove Kids, a youth rock band from Satellite Beach, Florida, will perform on Saturday, November 19, at 3 p.m. at the Space Coast State Fair at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. The band was formed by founding members 11-year-old lead singer/guitarist Brylee Martin...
disneyfoodblog.com
Pete Buttigieg Comments on the Brightline Airport Train Near Disney World
The Brightline train is an exciting new addition for many Florida residents. Earlier this year it was revealed that Disney backed out of the Brightline train deal, but the current train route will still stop near Disney World and run close to Universal Orlando’s new park, Epic Universe. This new train isn’t just for theme park visitors though — it will provide a new method of transportation for many around the area. But how much will the new train really help the state’s infrastructure needs? The U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary had some thoughts to share on the matter.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
WSVN-TV
Plane makes emergency landing in Orlando due to a bird lodged into plane
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight out of South Florida was forced to divert after a bird collided with the plane. Now, a passenger on that flight is speaking out about the experience. “The flight attendant nonchalantly came on the speaker and said, ‘We’ve had a bird...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Partly Sunny Skies, High Around 78 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for a 20 percent chance of showers with mostly sunny skies on Friday, with a high near 78 and north-northeast winds of around 5 to 15 mph. Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 20, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Mia Kylie Aschenback. Date of Birth 11/12/2002. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Agg Assault W/Deadly Weapon WO Intent Kill. Robbery...
floridainsider.com
10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼
Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
fox35orlando.com
Why cold front over Florida is having negative impact on St. Johns River flooding
SANFORD, Fla. - While some are rejoicing the cool fall-like temperatures, the wind coming in from the North, bringing in this cooler weather, is having a negative impact on the St. Johns River. In the United States, the St. Johns River is one of the few rivers that run from...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian damaged ocean and river coastlines in Volusia
The Volusia County coastline took a hit from Tropical Storm Ian. Damages caused about two-thirds of beach walkovers to close and nearly half the county’s beach access ramps suffered damages. Surveying contacts throughout the county, there are indications seawall damage might not be so bad. But for any person,...
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
The low-fare airline announced that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2.
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Cocoa, Rockledge Holiday Parade Set for Dec. 20 at Riverfront Park
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Central Area Parks Operation, the City of Cocoa, and the City of Rockledge invite you to this year’s Cocoa/Rockledge Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Rockledge High School on Florida...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando
If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
spacecoastdaily.com
Health First and Brevard County First in Florida to Implement Mutualink’s Enhanced Emergency Response System
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – During a special event hosted in the state-of-the-art Security Operations Center (SOC) at Health First’s Holmes Regional Medical Center, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey joined Health First safety and security leaders, as well as representatives from Mutualink, to announce the implementation of Mutualink’s Enhanced Emergency Response System – connecting dozens of law enforcement agencies and hospitals across the county.
click orlando
Rocky Water Brew Fest returns to Brevard County. Here’s what to expect
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Rocky Water Brew Fest is coming to Melbourne for its 8th year and will be partnering with Intercoastal Brewing Company and the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Eau Gallie Art District and will feature beer tasting and a variety of food trucks available throughout the square.
Comments / 0