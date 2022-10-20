ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Bioscience providing high-end jobs in Nebraska

Nebraska inmates get an opportunity to take to the stage. Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Residents torn over minimum wage ballot initiative

A ballot initiative to incrementally raise the Nebraska minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 stirred debate in the 1st Congressional District’s focused hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the state capitol. The testimonies were largely in favor of increasing the wage. The initiative is designed to raise...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie

KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE

O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
LINCOLN, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Comprehensive Care: Nebraska Orthopaedic Center Builds Community Reach

The January merger of two longtime orthopedic practices has created a new entity poised for growth in a highly competitive marketplace. Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine joined forces to create Nebraska Orthopaedic Center, the result of two years of formal and informal discussions between the two practices’ physicians.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
NEBRASKA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 10.20.22: School Bus Crash, More Early Voting, Nebraska Governor Candidates on Abortion, Iowa Unemployment and More

A school bus accident outside of Marcus this morning sent three children and the bus driver to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bus. The students attend the Marcus -Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union School District. The district’s superintendent posted on Facebook, "We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision. We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU."
MARCUS, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District

Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy