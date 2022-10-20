Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Bioscience providing high-end jobs in Nebraska
Nebraska inmates get an opportunity to take to the stage. Sunny skies and breezy south winds today with very warm conditions. High temperatures reach the low 80s today, with record highs in the upper 80s likely Sunday.
klkntv.com
Commission approves rules for sports betting at Nebraska casinos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously voted Friday to approve rules on sports betting in Nebraska’s racetrack casinos. WarHorse Casino, the first in the state off of tribal land, is looking forward to offering this new type of gambling. “We are really excited...
klkntv.com
Civic Nebraska provides safe space to discuss politics
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Election season can cause conflict between some people over individual beliefs. Because of this Civic Nebraska set out to give Lincoln residents a space to feel like they are heard by hosting a Civic Saturday gathering. The event also gave voters the opportunity to hear...
School choice becoming a flashpoint in Nebraska legislative elections
Education is an issue almost every candidate in the metro is running on. Many mention strong public schools, safe schools and/or school choice.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Residents torn over minimum wage ballot initiative
A ballot initiative to incrementally raise the Nebraska minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026 stirred debate in the 1st Congressional District’s focused hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at the state capitol. The testimonies were largely in favor of increasing the wage. The initiative is designed to raise...
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
KSNB Local4
Fresh start for northeast Nebraska greenhouse previously raided by ICE
O’NEILL, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A greenhouse in northeast Nebraska is getting a fresh start after a ribbon-cutting on Friday. The former O’Neill Ventures facility hasn’t had many tomatoes being produced since 2018. In August of 2018, the greenhouse underwent an ICE raid, arresting 133 people...
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
1011now.com
Outside money pours into Nebraska’s second congressional district race
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - All eyes are on Nebraska’s 2nd district, with Cook Political Report declaring the race a toss-up. That means a lot of outside money is flowing inside this race. 67%of Bacon’s campaign donations are coming from out of state. 46% of Vargas’ donations are from...
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
KETV.com
Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission signs off on rules for sports gambling in state
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska takes a step toward allowing gambling on sports. The state's racing and gaming commission signed off Friday on the rules for sports betting in Nebraska. "What this means for Nebraska is we're connecting the dots based upon what the voters intention was," Nebraska Racing &...
Midlands Business Journal
Comprehensive Care: Nebraska Orthopaedic Center Builds Community Reach
The January merger of two longtime orthopedic practices has created a new entity poised for growth in a highly competitive marketplace. Lincoln Orthopaedic Center and Nebraska Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine joined forces to create Nebraska Orthopaedic Center, the result of two years of formal and informal discussions between the two practices’ physicians.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts donates $2.2 million to campaigns so far in 2022
Gov. Pete Ricketts has been spending this summer on fall on electing his brand of conservatives to the legislature, NU Regents and school board races.
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: Governor
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's gubernatorial candidates stand on their key issues. Jim Pillen believes that defunding the police would be an unwise decision. He wants to support police, sheriffs, the state patrol, firefighters and first responders that risk their lives to support Nebraskans. Pillen also believes in immigration and border security reform.
klkntv.com
People come from everywhere to Nowear, a park for BMX and more in rural Nebraska
UNADILLA, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nowear Compound may be in the middle of two cornfields in Nebraska, but the extreme park means the world to so many. “This place is remarkable,” said groundskeeper Mason White, a BMX professional. “This is all I have; this is my home.”
klkntv.com
It’s deadline day for registering to vote by mail or online in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County election commissioner is reminding everyone that Friday is the last day for mail-in and online voter registration. Dave Shively says you can register online as long as you have a valid Nebraska driver’s license or state ID. You’ll have to do...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.20.22: School Bus Crash, More Early Voting, Nebraska Governor Candidates on Abortion, Iowa Unemployment and More
A school bus accident outside of Marcus this morning sent three children and the bus driver to a local hospital. Only minor injuries were reported. The Iowa State Patrol says a semi failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the bus. The students attend the Marcus -Meriden-Cleghorn-Remsen Union School District. The district’s superintendent posted on Facebook, "We are extremely grateful that our driver and students have been spared serious injuries during the collision. We have our school counselors available to meet with students as a result of this incident. We pray for healing for the injuries that were sustained, and ask for your continued prayers for the safety of our students and staff at MMCRU."
KETV.com
Nebraska's 2022 midterm elections: 1st Congressional District
Neb. — As the November election approaches, here's where Nebraska's 1st Congressional District candidates stand on their key issues. Rep. Mike Flood is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election. Health care. Rep. Mike Flood believes that health care is too expensive, and government intervention...
Twelfth case of bird flu in Nebraska identified in York County gamebirds
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the affected flock was humanely depopulated and will be disposed of in an approved manner.
Comments / 0