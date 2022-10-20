ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana-Kentucky rivalry is back in 2025

By Bailey Smith
 3 days ago

(WEHT) – Indiana and Kentucky basketball is back on. According to UK coach John Calipari — the storied programs have agreed “in principle” to resume the series in the 2025 season.

The schools have not played a regular season game since 2011 when the Hoosiers dropped the Cats in dramatic fashion. The famous Christian Watford buzzer beater in Bloomington, aka “The Wat Shot.”

IU and UK met in the NCAA tournament in 2016, the Hoosiers won that game too. However — the Wildcats lead the all-time series 32-25.

