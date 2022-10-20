ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper City, FL

WSVN-TV

Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal

Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO investigate fatal incident at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Port Everglades. Deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Witnesses said a shipping container struck the man. The incident...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

