WSVN-TV
Driver hits house in West Park, flees on foot; no reported injuries
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after, they said, a driver careened into a home in West Park and took off running. Broward County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about the crash along the 5300 block of Southwest 22nd Street, at around 3 a.m., Saturday. Cameras...
Click10.com
Armed thief breaks into Miami-Dade home while owners were sound asleep
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An armed thief broke into a southwest Miami-Dade County home while the homeowners were sound asleep in the next room. The thief quietly took electronics and other items before quickly leaving. It happened Friday night on Southwest 75th Street. This fellow was hooded, (wearing) gloves,...
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
WESH
Police: Florida woman shot, injured while trying to make Uber Eats delivery
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's headlines. Delray Beach police said a woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Friday night. WPBF reports Friday night around 9:50 p.m. the woman was trying to deliver an Uber Eats order in the Chateau Wood area.
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
Click10.com
Police searhing for missing 12-year-old in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police is seeking the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Bianza Toutebon was last seen along the 20000 block of Northwest 47th Avenue on Wednesday. She stands 5 feet, 6...
WSVN-TV
Police sweep own building after caller claims to be armed with grenade in parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person called Fort Lauderdale Police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to search for the alleged caller, Thursday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
WSVN-TV
Crews put out fire at Coral Springs quadplex; 6 displaced
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Coral Springs has forced several families out of their homes. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a quadplex in the area of Northwest 40th Street and 88th Avenue, Saturday morning. Crews were able to put...
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach teen who ran into a burning apartment to save neighbor is recognized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It appears 18-year-old Jah'ere Robinson has what it takes to become a firefighter. The Riviera Beach teenager didn't hesitate to help when his neighbor cried out for help on the night of Aug. 1. Local heroes: Good Samaritans who saved unconscious driver reunited with her,...
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale Police station returns to normal operations after caller claimed to be armed with grenade in parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police station has resumed to normal operation after a person called police claiming to be at the station’s parking lot armed with a grenade. Police began a sweep of their building located at 1300 West Broward Blvd. to search for the...
Residents in a Florida city say they're 'freaked out' after a man in a shirt and tie was caught on camera knocking on doors with a machete: report
"He seemed very intentional, very business like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete," a Florida resident said.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
Click10.com
Officer saves father, 8-year-old son from drowning in Homestead canal
Homestead, Fla. – A Homestead police officer saved an eight-year-old boy and his father from drowning Saturday in a canal on Saturday. Derrance Hatfield Jr., his father Derrance Sr. and another adult were fishing around 10:00 a.m. from the canal bank near East Palm Drive and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate fatal incident at Port Everglades
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Port Everglades. Deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive. Witnesses said a shipping container struck the man. The incident...
NBC Miami
Witnesses Said Man Fatally Struck by Shipping Container at Port Everglades
Authorities are investigating after witnesses said a man was fatally struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man. Deputies made...
Click10.com
Gun mix-up led to customs officer’s death at west Miami-Dade shooting range, sources say
MIAMI – A gun mix-up led a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer to accidentally shoot and kill fellow Officer Jorge Arias at a west Miami-Dade gun range Wednesday morning, sources told Local 10 News. Officers stood outside the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office Friday to honor Arias, 40,...
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
WSVN-TV
3 injured in North Miami Beach shooting that led to closures on Lehman Causeway, Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in North Miami Beach that sent three people to the hospital and led to major hours-long road closures over two miles away in Aventura. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area...
