Clark's 2-year-old filly trotter wins DSBF final

FORT WASHINGTON — Rosecroft Raceway hosted a quartet of $75,000 Maryland Sire Stakes for 2-year-olds of both gaits and genders on Oct. 13. Several horses with Mid-Shore connections were on hand for those events and others on the card.

In the first of the four MDSS finals that kicked off the card, Jewett (John Wagner) rallied from middle of the pack, second over and three-wide in the lane to finish third as Tenouttaten (Jonathan Roberts) forged a 16-1 upset.