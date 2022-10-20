Read full article on original website
Democrat for Florida governor dismisses manager over arrest
MIAMI (AP) — Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager has left his position after being charged in a domestic violence case. Austin Durrer was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault in Dorchester County, Maryland, according to online court records. The Crist campaign announced in a Wednesday statement that...
Arizona sues US over containers along border with Mexico
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has sued the federal government to be able to keep more than 100 double-stacked shipping containers that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey had placed to fill in gaps along the U.S.-Mexico border near the southwestern desert community of Yuma. The lawsuit filed in...
Minnesota GOP secretary of state hopeful seeks tighter rules
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature should mandate that the secretary of state’s office proofread every county’s ballots before they’re mailed out, Republican challenger Kim Crockett said Thursday as she decried ballot printing errors in four counties. Crockett acknowledged that state law does not...
2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area...
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
NY counties make up 22% of high COVID transmission in US
Ten counties in New York state are now classified as having high levels of COVID. It makes up about 22% of high transmission counties across the country. Only 46 counties in the United States have high levels. That’s according to CDC data released Friday afternoon. Three of them are...
Oregon sheriff arrests USFS employee over prescribed burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in rural, conservative eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
Zeldin’s accused attacker released to rehab
The man charged with attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin on stage at a campaign event in Western New York in July will be released from jail, and into an alcohol treatment program. A federal magistrate judge agreed Thursday to allow David Jakubonis to enter a treatment program through the Veterans Administration.
Mistrial declared in quadruple murder case as jury deadlocks
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The murder trial of an Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four members of his family, including his wife, ended in a mistrial Friday after the jury said it could not reach a unanimous verdict. The ruling came shortly after Butler County Common Pleas...
Several handguns stolen in Kingsbury gun shop break-in
Several handguns have been stolen from a Kingsbury gun shop. Investigators say two men broke into Calamity Jane’s Firearms on Dix Avenue around 4:30 Friday morning. The owner of the shop, Tim Havens, says two men smashed through the front door with a sledgehammer, then made a beeline for a glass display case filled with handguns, using the sledgehammer again to gain entry.
Multiple suspects arrested in identity theft ring
We’re learning more about what Bethlehem police are calling an identity theft ring. Police estimate this group has already stolen about $100,000. Four suspects have been arrested. Their ages range from 19-years-old to 34-years-old. Police tell us the four of them used forged documents to steal money and open...
North Greenbush police warn of stolen cars
North Greenbush police are warning residents to lock their cars. Police say they’ve been getting calls on car break-ins. That includes a car stolen from Birchwood Hills Drive. Officers believe the thief went through the woods to the pasture then Birchwood Hills Drive, where they likely left in the...
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
