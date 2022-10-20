October is moving right along and MTN DEW is about to make the revelation of the season. For the fourth straight year, the soda brand released a new VooDew flavor to coincide with Halloween. As with the previous three years, this year's iteration also came in a cloudy white hue while being labeled as a mystery flavor. Now, MTN DEW has announced it's finally announcing what the exact flavor of the VooDew nectar is in the perfect way possible: on All Hallow's Eve.

