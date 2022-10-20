Albany, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Albany.
The Woodburn High School soccer team will have a game with South Albany High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Woodburn High School
South Albany High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Corvallis High School soccer team will have a game with West Albany High School on October 20, 2022, 19:00:00.
Corvallis High School
West Albany High School
October 20, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
