GOP’s Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — On a crisp fall morning, eager volunteers fanned out in the leafy suburban Atlanta neighborhood to knock on doors, trying to persuade reluctant and skeptical conservatives to register to vote in next month’s midterm elections. It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground...
Hochul vs. Zeldin: Key takeaways from NY Race for Governor Forum
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the clock ticking toward Election Day and polls tightening in the race between Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, the two candidates for governor in New York sat down for a PIX11 News gubernatorial forum. The incumbent Hochul took on...
JD Vance’s firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August...
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven’t slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick’s Day – it’s still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
Temporary restraining order placed on NYS ruling preventing concealed carry in places of worship
(WIVB) — A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the prosecution of the new New York State gun law that makes carrying a firearm in places of worship a felony. The state legislature approved the new law in June. “I have instructed all police agencies not...
Karty kicks 5 FGs, Stanford gets past Arizona State, 15-14
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind, 15-14 win over Arizona State on Saturday afternoon. Karty’s five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who snapped a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. Stanford had not won a game against a Pac-12 opponent since it beat Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, 2021.
‘Bat Week:’ Why you should avoid hibernating bats
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like skeletons, ghosts and creepy cobwebs, bats are a synonymous part of Halloween. Next week, they’re also in the spotlight for a state week encouraging people to take care around their nocturnal friends. “Bat Week” runs from Oct. 24-31 in New York. It’s a...
