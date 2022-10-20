ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Early voting begins this week; polling places to be set up in 3 locations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Early voting in the upcoming general election will begin Wednesday and remain open for 10 days, including two Saturdays. Harrison County voters who wish to take advantage of early voting will be able to cast their ballot at their choice of one of three polling locations: In Clarksburg at the Harrison County Courthouse, in Bridgeport across from Buffalo Wild Wings at The Marketplace at Charles Pointe or in Clarksburg next to the Spectrum office at Rosebud Plaza. A full list of early voting locations in the state is available at GoVoteWV.com.
WVU must find its tough identity again

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think West Virginia football and of what do you think?. If you’ve been around for any length of time there really is only one thing and it’s toughness.
Honor Flight puts veterans in spotlight in Washington, D.C., and locally

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 military veterans returned to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport Saturday evening after touring national memorial sites in Washington, D.C., as part of the Honor Flight program. There were well over 300 supporters on the airport tarmac to welcome the...
West Virginia Wesleyan ends 27-game skid with victory at Alderson Broaddus

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats (1-7, 1-6 MEC) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half and defeated Alderson Broaddus (0-8, 0-7 MEC), 31-30, on Saturday afternoon at the Multi-Sport Performance Stadium to end a 27-game losing streak. Placekicker Cam Ceccotti converted the game-winning...
Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Pill & Pill PLLC to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, parcel in Simpson District, $159,552.29.
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech

There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
LUBBOCK, TX

