Daily Orange
Remembrance scholars share perspectives on ‘Look Back, Act Forward’ during Rose-Laying Ceremony
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. At 2:03 p.m. on Friday, the 2022-23 cohort of Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars walked from the Hall of Languages to The Place of Remembrance to the sound of 35 rings of Crouse College’s bell. Almost 34 years ago, 35 Syracuse University Abroad students died in the terrorist bombing at 2:03 p.m. of Pan Am Flight 103.
spectrumlocalnews.com
City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero
The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
Former F-M student spreads mental health message
MANLIUS, N.Y. and TAMPA, Fla. — Since this past spring, a student-athlete hailing from Manlius has been raising awareness for mental health on her college campus down south. Juliette Vick, a senior member of the University of Tampa rowing team, was responsible for bringing the educational program for nonprofit Morgan’s Message to the private Florida school.
Syracuse Proud Boy cooperating with Jan. 6 prosecutors; house arrest loosened
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse veteran who was the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to a felony charge in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is continuing to cooperate in investigations into the mob attacks. Matthew Greene is helping federal prosecutors, Michael Spano and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Acting superintendent steps in for Utica schools
Brian Nolan has 38 years of experience in the education field in both teaching and leadership roles, mostly in the Syracuse City School District. Now he’s coming out of what he calls his “partial retirement” and heading east. Nolan is overseeing the Utica City School District after...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
Daily Orange
No. 4 Syracuse secures 1st place in Atlantic Division in 1-1 draw with NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Nathan Opoku had been trying to get a goal all night for Syracuse. He was close to scoring the Orange’s only goal of the night, but it ended up being an own goal against NC State. Opoku led the way for SU with five shots, but none of them crossed the goal line.
localsyr.com
Extraordinary Place: Willard Chapel-Tiffany church
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus as she takes us to Willard Chapel-Tiffany Church located in Auburn, N.Y. You can tour the Willard chapel. Information can be found on the website.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Dr. Ernest M. Manwaren: A Masonic scandal
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
WKTV
Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work
UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
Procession held to honor late Boom Babies owner: ‘Westcott was her neighborhood’
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Anne Hayes contributed to this article. Syracuse, N.Y. — A procession featuring confetti, cowboy boots, vintage prom dresses and Halloween costumes was held Friday in Syracuse in honor of the late Lorraine Koury, owner of Boom Babies clothing store. Stephen A. Januseski, Koury’s longtime...
Daily Orange
Syracuse forces most Clemson turnovers since 2016 in 27-21 loss
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. CLEMSON, S.C.— Marlowe Wax said that Syracuse knew DJ Uiagalelei didn’t like to run. The Orange changed up their blitz packages and approach to pressuring Uiagalelei throughout practice this week. Uiagalelei already tossed for a 50% completion rate and was fresh off of a dropped flat route from tight end Davis Allen when he broke the huddle on a 3rd-and-8. Less than 10 seconds remained in the first quarter, and Syracuse, fresh off of a wheel route touchdown to Sean Tucker, readied itself for its first defensive stop of the afternoon.
Bobbie Long, wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, dies after health battle
Bobbie Long, the wife of Syracuse radio host Ted Long, has died after a health battle that he shared with the Central New York community. She was 62. “Bobbie passed away peacefully last night at Francis House, Inc.,” 93Q (WNTQ-FM) announced Wednesday. “Ted is okay and thanks everyone for surrounding them with your love and prayers.”
Daily Orange
Observations from No. 14 SU’s loss to No. 5 Clemson: 4 turnovers, lack of run defense
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson entered the game with a 37-game win streak in Death Valley, a 7-0 record, and first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic division. Sportsbooks said the Tigers would win by two touchdowns against Syracuse in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium. DJ Uiagalelei, Dino Babers said, was improved from his embattled 2021 campaign and the beginning of the season.
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
What time is trick-or-treating on Halloween? When does it start?
When time does trick-or-treating start on Halloween? When does trick-or-treating end?. Parents often wonder what the best time for trick-or-treating is on Halloween, and homeowners want to know when they should be ready to start handing out candy. As a general rule, 5-8 p.m. are the most popular hours for trick-or-treating.
shakinthesouthland.com
Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE
I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism
The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
