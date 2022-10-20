ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Orange

Remembrance scholars share perspectives on ‘Look Back, Act Forward’ during Rose-Laying Ceremony

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. At 2:03 p.m. on Friday, the 2022-23 cohort of Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars walked from the Hall of Languages to The Place of Remembrance to the sound of 35 rings of Crouse College’s bell. Almost 34 years ago, 35 Syracuse University Abroad students died in the terrorist bombing at 2:03 p.m. of Pan Am Flight 103.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

City of Utica mourning loss of neighborhood hero

The sun shined bright as community members and elected officials gathered at St. Paul’s Baptist Church to say their final goodbyes to Patrick Johnson, a man who many called the “pillar of his community.”. “[He was] very versatile, very even-tempered,” Freddie Hamilton, executive director of Rebuilding the Village...
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Former F-M student spreads mental health message

MANLIUS, N.Y. and TAMPA, Fla. — Since this past spring, a student-athlete hailing from Manlius has been raising awareness for mental health on her college campus down south. Juliette Vick, a senior member of the University of Tampa rowing team, was responsible for bringing the educational program for nonprofit Morgan’s Message to the private Florida school.
MANLIUS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Acting superintendent steps in for Utica schools

Brian Nolan has 38 years of experience in the education field in both teaching and leadership roles, mostly in the Syracuse City School District. Now he’s coming out of what he calls his “partial retirement” and heading east. Nolan is overseeing the Utica City School District after...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse fans react to loss against Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse fell to Clemson 27-21 after a number of mistakes in the second half including some questionable clock management. The Orange's first loss of the season was something fans weren't prepared to experience on Saturday, especially not for the students. One student, Kenneth Moses, said fans...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

No. 4 Syracuse secures 1st place in Atlantic Division in 1-1 draw with NC State

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Nathan Opoku had been trying to get a goal all night for Syracuse. He was close to scoring the Orange’s only goal of the night, but it ended up being an own goal against NC State. Opoku led the way for SU with five shots, but none of them crossed the goal line.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Dr. Ernest M. Manwaren: A Masonic scandal

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 15th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Ernest M. Manwaren, MD, practiced medicine for more than 50 years and enjoyed a good reputation...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Local employees recognized for going above and beyond at work

UTICA, N.Y. – The Rotary Club of Utica recognized four local workers during its 31st Annual Pride of Workmanship awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 20. These honors are awarded annually to community members who show commitment to their jobs and exceed expectations. Co-workers and managers sent nominations to the...
UTICA, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse forces most Clemson turnovers since 2016 in 27-21 loss

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. CLEMSON, S.C.— Marlowe Wax said that Syracuse knew DJ Uiagalelei didn’t like to run. The Orange changed up their blitz packages and approach to pressuring Uiagalelei throughout practice this week. Uiagalelei already tossed for a 50% completion rate and was fresh off of a dropped flat route from tight end Davis Allen when he broke the huddle on a 3rd-and-8. Less than 10 seconds remained in the first quarter, and Syracuse, fresh off of a wheel route touchdown to Sean Tucker, readied itself for its first defensive stop of the afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from No. 14 SU’s loss to No. 5 Clemson: 4 turnovers, lack of run defense

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson entered the game with a 37-game win streak in Death Valley, a 7-0 record, and first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic division. Sportsbooks said the Tigers would win by two touchdowns against Syracuse in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium. DJ Uiagalelei, Dino Babers said, was improved from his embattled 2021 campaign and the beginning of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Isn’t Ready - HATE

I’m back folks! Not just with my captivating, mind blowing, and indisputably elite hate article, but in the corporeal form as well. That’s right folks, the moment you’ve been waiting for has arrived. Drew has finally returned to Clemson, by God, South Carolina. Now, this is simply a trial run. I’ll be in Clemson tonight to partake in some homecoming festivities and child brainwashing, but I won’t be in attendance tomorrow. That happens later in the year for the Miami game, but trust me, a little Drew goes a long way. My aura will still be hanging over Clemson tomorrow afternoon as the Tigers squeeze the orange.
CLEMSON, SC
Big Frog 104

Those Doggone Syracuse Kids and Their Vandalism

The only crime more heinous than listening to the band Smashing Pumpkins is actually smashing pumpkins. According to u/The-Bluejacket on Reddit, some scalawags went to their house in North Syracuse and vandalized their Halloween decorations. OP told the r/syracuse subreddit:. "Just a head’s up:. The decorations on our house...
SYRACUSE, NY
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game

College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy