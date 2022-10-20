Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing
The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
When Jackson’s ‘Michigan Avenue’ Was Called ‘Main Street': 1900-1920s
Back over 100 years ago, Jackson's beloved Michigan Avenue was originally called Main Street.....and wow, what a scene it was. The sidewalks and shops, were so crowded, people had to walk in the street. One of the fondest memories any longtime Jacksonian could have is spending time shopping for the...
WILX-TV
1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Big burritos, chimichangas shine at La Esquina Mexican Café
JACKSON, MI – La Esquina Mexican Café is cooking up traditional Mexican food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Judith and Josue Orozco opened La Esquina Mexican Cafe on Monday, Oct. 10, inside the former Chilango’s Broken Egg restaurant. Business so far has been great, and the couple is excited to have a new place for Jacksonians to eat, Judith said.
Frankenmuth loses another business icon in Judy Zehnder Keller
The Bavarian Inn Lodge announced Wednesday on social media that its president and owner, Judy Zehnder Keller, has passed away. She was 77 years old.
Tunnel of Terror taking over Tommy's Express Car Wash in Lansing
It looks like a normal car wash right now with a few Halloween decorations, but this weekend, Tommy's Express Car Wash will transform into a Tunnel of Terror.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
Parts shortage cancels Saturday overtime shift at Lansing-Delta GM Plant
This Saturday’s production overtime shift at GM’s Lansing-Delta Township Assembly Plant has been canceled
WILX-TV
Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in East Lansing are prepared for Halloween. They have their pumpkins and decorations on display. They weren’t prepared for what would take place in the late night hours. News 10 received a tip that Halloween decorations are being stolen from homes east...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
WKHM
Local radio group kicks off downtown presence with ribbon cutting
Jackson, Mich. — McKibbin Media Group (MMG) recently celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition: a broadcast studio located within the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Jackson. The Grand Opening took place Tuesday, October 18, and despite frigid temperatures and the threat of snow, several business professionals, sponsors, and community members attended to celebrate the occasion.
WNEM
Gas station manager explains how he sets the price you pay at the pump
Montrose, Mich. (WNEM) -Gas prices appear to be on the decline in mid-Michigan after skyrocketing a few weeks ago. The average price in mid-Michigan is hovering around four dollars and 20 cents a gallon. However, many other areas across the state are seeing much lower prices. According to GasBuddy, some...
Comments / 0