Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing shows reasons for public safety bond

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We’re getting a look at some of the conditions Lansing’s first responders are working in every day. The city is asking voters to pass a bond to replace buildings built in the 1950′s and 1960′s with new ones on South Washington Avenue, near the old McLaren Hospital.
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

The Last Kmart Shopping Center in Lansing

The Cedar Street Kmart opened on November 12, 1970 and had a good run – approximately 47 years by the time it closed in March 2017. It didn't stay empty for long, though... it was all revamped inside and turned into a storage facility. If someone blindfolded you and dropped you inside, you'd never know it was once a Kmart.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: M-21 in Owosso to see closures for sewer replacement

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound M-21 will be closed between Washington and Park streets Friday for a sanitary sewer lateral replacement. City officials said work is expected to be completed by the end of Monday. Drivers will be detoured north on Park Street, west on Mason Street, and south on...
OWOSSO, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind

The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside the $1.9M custom-built mansion for sale near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A sprawling custom home just outside Jackson provides the peak of luxury - including heated floors and a heated pool. The home at 6191 Browns Lake Road is a 7,900-square-foot home custom-built for its current owner in 2011. The mansion features five bedrooms and five baths across three floors with a multitude of shared spaces. Vaulted ceilings and towering windows offer views across the secluded six-acre property.
JACKSON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKHM

Local radio group kicks off downtown presence with ribbon cutting

Jackson, Mich. — McKibbin Media Group (MMG) recently celebrated the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for its newest addition: a broadcast studio located within the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce offices in downtown Jackson. The Grand Opening took place Tuesday, October 18, and despite frigid temperatures and the threat of snow, several business professionals, sponsors, and community members attended to celebrate the occasion.
JACKSON, MI

