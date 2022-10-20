Read full article on original website
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Grassroots protest against Proposal 3 demonstrates on Grand Rapids' blue bridge
Organizers say the idea to protest against the controversial Proposal 3 started small. In just 7 days, the thought of a protest on the blue bridge in Grand Rapids became reality.
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
WILX-TV
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Did you know there are locations for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster in Michigan?
According to my Google searches, there are two locations in Michigan. One is in Northern Michigan and one is 20 minutes away from Grand Rapids in Alto. I will emphasize that these are not brick-and-mortar locations. The church-goers meet up in their homes or at public venues. The Alto Church...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
The Ghost That Haunted Lansing’s School for the Blind
The Lansing School for the Blind has been renovated as an apartment complex for seniors…but does that stop the place from having all the haunted rumors? Well, no. The Michigan School for the Blind opened in 1858 as the Michigan Female College. 22 years later - 1880 - the school was changed to become the Michigan School for the Blind. 14-year-old Stevie Wonder became a student in 1964, one year after his first album was released…it was here that he studied and learned how to play piano & keyboards. After a decline in the student body - beginning in the 1970s - the school closed down in 1995.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
MSU professor calls for entire Board of Trustees to step down
The leadership at Michigan State has been battling for months, and now, one MSU professor says it may be time to clean house.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Large rehab facility opens in Battle Creek
Landmark Recovery West Michigan is one of the largest rehab facilities in the area. On Tuesday they accepted their first patients.
WWMTCw
State takes new action against Kalamazoo Graphic Packaging plant following violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) is preparing to take another round of enforcement actions against Graphic Packaging International in Kalamazoo. The company is facing escalated enforcement from the state, which included financial penalties following an enforcement notice issued Oct. 6 after...
