(CBS DETROIT) - Honorary Consul Richard Walawender represents the consulate of the Republic of Poland in Detroit. Walawender was appointed in 2018 which marks the first time in nearly 70 years since Detroit has been home to a Polish consulate. His love for the Polish culture was ignited when he attended the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland. Once he returned to the states, he continued his ties with his Polish friends who later recommended him to become the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. As the Honorary Consul, Walawender strives to connect the Polish communities with consular services which include: Facilitation of cultural exchange and relations between Michigan and PolandTourism and business investment promotionLegalization of some documents for use in Poland, if visiting or living in Michigan.Energy assistance for Polish travelersCoordination of consular passport outreach to DetroitLook for Walawender around town this month as he helps to highlight the Polish culture! Visit plindetroit.pl/ for more information on the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO