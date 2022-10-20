Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built
DETROIT – As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades. The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.
Fall festivities: 5 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - With the weather expected to be pleasant this weekend, it's the perfect time for fall-themed events. We've rounded up a few fun activities; some are great for families, while others are more adult-themed. DETROIT TIGERS GARAGE SALE AT COMERICA PARK (FRIDAY & SATURDAY) This is your chance to purchase exclusive merchandise and apparel at a reduced price. According to the MLB, guests will receive 50% off regular-priced merchandise in the Comerica Pro Shop. Select items start at $1. Some products on sale include player jerseys, bobbleheads, collectibles, commemorative tickets, clubhouse equipment and more. Organizers said free parking will be...
Green Dot Stables reopening, this time with music venue
The Junction is an entertainment venue that will host live music, club nights as well as national touring acts.
Bringing the Polish community to the forefront in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Honorary Consul Richard Walawender represents the consulate of the Republic of Poland in Detroit. Walawender was appointed in 2018 which marks the first time in nearly 70 years since Detroit has been home to a Polish consulate. His love for the Polish culture was ignited when he attended the Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland. Once he returned to the states, he continued his ties with his Polish friends who later recommended him to become the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. As the Honorary Consul, Walawender strives to connect the Polish communities with consular services which include: Facilitation of cultural exchange and relations between Michigan and PolandTourism and business investment promotionLegalization of some documents for use in Poland, if visiting or living in Michigan.Energy assistance for Polish travelersCoordination of consular passport outreach to DetroitLook for Walawender around town this month as he helps to highlight the Polish culture! Visit plindetroit.pl/ for more information on the Honorary Consul of Poland in Detroit. Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7 a.m. on CW50
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
How Neighborhoods Are Using Community Land Trusts to Slow Gentrification
Mark Crain, left, executive Director at Dream of Detroit talks community organizing with housing and land developments into a multi-purpose CLT. This story is part one of two series covering the different community land trusts developing in Detroit as alternatives to traditional home and land ownership. As many Detroiters find...
Whitmer, MSHDA Celebrate Start of Construction on Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) celebrated the construction kickoff of Detroit’s first 3D-printed home during a Wall Printing Ceremony in Detroit today. The event, hosted by Citizen Robotics, is the first step in utilizing and investing in advanced homebuilding techniques in Michigan. The construction of the two-bedroom,...
A New Dive Bar Is Coming to Former Casey’s Pub in Corktown
It looks as though the long shuttered Casey’s Pub at 1830 Michigan Ave. will soon be reactivated as “a shot & a beer kinda place.”. Dave Kwiatkowski of the Detroit Optimist Society has his sights set on opening another bar, Last Chance Detroit, situated in the former Casey’s Pub space. Details about the new spot were scarce Wednesday, October 18, however, an Instagram account attached to the restaurateur’s name launched sometime last week, describing the forthcoming bar as “a shot & a beer kinda place. Your dad’s 70’s hangout.”
Detroit church to give away $25,000 in free gas Sunday: "Gas on God"
Citadel of Praise on Lyndon Street is teaming up with five Detroit gas stations to give more than 600 drivers a chance to fill up their tank for free. Each gas station will be offering up to $5,000 in free gas
The Soul of Filipino Food Thrives Across Metro Detroit
A quartet of Filipino staff buzzes around a tight kitchen one early morning in mid-September, waiting for the day’s culinary symphony to begin. Sonia Sutter stands behind the cash register and takes phone orders. The owner of Filipinas Oriental Foods in Warren always wanted to control her destiny by being her own boss.
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies
Chewy gummies, tasty lollipops, indulgent chocolates, and more The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Snow Crab shortage concerns Detroit crab houses and eateries
A problem all the way in the deep waters off of Alaska is hitting close to home. Crab legs are very popular around the Detroit area. So news that there would not be a snow crab harvest out of the Bering sea this year because the declining snow crab population was very concerning.Eric English manager at the Crab House in Detroit makes his living selling yummy dishes with snow crab as their signature menu item. English said they have been open for more than 13 years and they rely on the supply of snow crab for business."We are hoping and...
$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
A home located down the street from Detroit’s Manoogian Mansion in the Historic Joseph Berry Subdivision has just hit the market. The 7,538-square-foot early 1900s Tudor Revival home boasts six bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and three stories, and was designed by architect Robert O. Derrick, who also designed the Henry Ford Museum and the Theodore J. Levin U.S. Courthouse, among others. For the past 17 months it underwent renovations that a dramatic entryway, chef’s kitchen, new landscaping, and a primary suite. The sellers are asking nearly $1.5 million, but you can see it yourself during an open house planned for noon-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?
You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?. A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”
Charles H. Wright Museum’s dual Jazz exhibits are a step back in time
‘Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection’ and ‘Detroit Jazz: The Legacy Continues’ are on view through early 2023
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shaw’s Kitchen offers fish tacos, hot dogs and burgers
GENESEE TWP, MI - Tacos, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Most people typically love those three tasty items. Those items can be found at Shaw’s Kitchen, a food truck located in a parking lot at the northwest corner of Genesee and Stanley roads in Genesee Township. “I’ve been cooking all...
13 Best Restaurants in Troy, MI
People cannot keep working hard without some enjoyment. People need a reprieve, a bit of enjoyment, and perhaps a night out once in a while to dine in a relaxing atmosphere. Most people enjoy food options when eating out and Troy, Michigan has plenty of high-quality restaurants. High quality does not have to be pricey. High quality can also mean affordable and quality fresh food and produce.
Recreational cannabis businesses are closer than ever to opening in Detroit
The city hired a Clinton Township-based law firm to score applications for new licenses
Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities
The decline in drug raids began well before voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018
