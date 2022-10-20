Read full article on original website
Missouri voters have election day promise from U.S. Attorney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a statement issued today by United States Attorney Teresa Moore, she announced that Assistant United States Attorney Alan Simpson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Early voting begins Nov. 2 in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA – Early voting for the 2022 General Election begins Nov. 2 for Oklahoma voters. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, on Nov. 8 have the option of voting early at their County Election Board, said Delaware County Election Board Secretary Crystal January.
Missouri workers return from assisting Florida
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A group of workers are back in Missouri, after lending a helping hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Six workers from “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” left for Orlando, Florida on September 27th, the day before the storm made landfall. During their time there, they assisted other power companies from all over the U.S. in restoring power to over 2,000,000 residents.
Missouri to receive thousands in funding to fight distracted driving
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Missouri is just one of a handful of states receiving funds to help with the fight against distracted driving. The Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) along with General Motors (GM), is providing a total of $210,000 to seven State Highway Safety Offices (SHSOs) to help combat the problem of distracted driving. Missouri along with six other states will receive $30,000 to put in place the recommended actions outlined in this comprehensive report released by the GHSA and GM.
How to save on Liberty’s new Time Choice Plan
JOPLIN, Mo. — A new rate plan by Liberty Utilities is allowing customers to better control their energy bill by managing when they use electricity. Recently, the Missouri Public Service Commission approved time-of-use (TOU) rates for Liberty Utility customers in Missouri. This new time-based rate plan called Time Choice went into effect this week (10/15). The change show on bills received by Missouri customers after November 23 of this year. The utility company says there will be little-to-no change to their customer’s bill amount, because of this transition, and depending on the season, customers may see slight savings without changing energy use habits. This change takes place automatically and there’s no action Liberty Utility customers need to make.
Governor Laura Kelly Announces 2022 Award of Excellence and Exporter of the Year Recipients
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Salina-based Vortex Global has won the 2022 Governor’s Award of Excellence and Textron Aviation in Wichita earned the Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. Businesses and individuals from across the state were honored Thursday night for outstanding contributions to Kansas communities and the state’s economy at the Kansas Department of Commerce’s 2022 To the Stars: Kansas Business Awards ceremony.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
ST. LOUIS – Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be: the persimmon. Persimmon trees can be found around the region. The seeds of the fruit has...
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 10-22-22
A warm southerly flow will continue today, with wind speeds starting out the day around 10 mph, but will quickly increase in speed by late morning to around 20 to 25 mph, with gusts in the range of 30 to 35 mph. The reason winds will be so strong this weekend is because there will be such a large difference in pressure in the lower levels of the atmosphere, from a large area of low pressure developing over the western United States, to a ridge of high pressure that refuses to budge over the southeastern states. As that lower pressure over the western U.S. shifts steadily east through Sunday, that difference, or gradient in pressure, will strengthen even more, generating stronger southerly winds on Sunday. Wind speeds will bump up to around 25-35 mph with gusts to above 40 mph during the day Sunday, as the storm system cold front pushes east, onto the northern High Plains. Moisture will gradually increase ahead of the front as we move through Sunday, into Monday. By mid to late afternoon, the boundary will be moving into western sections of the Four State region, producing a band of showers and possible thunderstorms; initially across Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma, and then over Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas through the evening hours Monday. The good news is; once the front moves through the area, we aren’t done with our precipitation chances, because a strong upper level low pressure system will be following in behind this surface cold front, on it’s way toward the Mid Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 80s Sunday, due to increasing low level moisture and mid level clouds. We can expect to drop back a good five to ten degrees on Monday, with thickening cloud layers ahead of the late day, arriving cold front. However, the coldest air will arrive with the upper level low on Tuesday, and the northerly flow behind this feature, which strengthens during the day Wednesday will limit high temperatures to the lower and middle 60s both days, before we warm back up to the upper 60s, to end the work week on Friday.
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 10/21/22
We are in for a warm weekend with high temperatures back in the 80s. It will be windy though on Grand Lake. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Otherwise look for rain to pick up early next week. We have a large ridge of...
Kansas Regional Weather for 10/21/22
We are in for a warm weekend with high temperatures back in the 80s. It will be windy though. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Otherwise look for rain to pick up early next week. That south wind will keep temperatures from dropping too...
MODOT aims for zero traffic fatalities this Friday, “Buckle Up, Phone Down”
MISSOURI — MODOT wants drivers to dedicate to doing just two things this Friday. “Buckle Up, Phone Down” day aims for zero traffic fatalities throughout the day. A 2022 survey showed 89% of vehicle occupants use a seatbelt, but the other 11% make up the majority of crash fatalities.
