Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled for Tuesday in Morgantown (West Virginia)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place Tuesday at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Dancing with the Stars raises $72,000 for United Way, Chamber of Commerce
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After a two-year hiatus, Marion County Dancing with the Stars returned on Saturday evening, with five dancing duos raising more than $72,000 for the Tygart Valley United Way and Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of people gathered at the Falcon Center at Fairmont...
WVNews
Local museums, historical attractions preserve the past of North Central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia is a historically rich area with plenty of places to learn about the past. Clarksburg’s own Clarksburg History Museum is a prominent historical education site that offers multiple exhibits for the public every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
WVNews
Stonewall Resort State Park: Trailing natural beauty in southern Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Stonewall Resort State Park in southern Lewis County is best known for — consider the name — the posh resort that looks like it belongs in the Rocky Mountains or the Adirondacks. The Arnold Palmer Signature Course at Stonewall Resort gets a...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— Charles Angelo Koukoulis, 69, Bridgeport, and Monica Leigh Tennant, 46, Bridgeport. — Todd Christopher Cottrill, 38, Clarksburg, and Brandon Noel Grimes, 36, Shinnston.
WVNews
Honor Flight puts veterans in spotlight in Washington, D.C., and locally
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 military veterans returned to North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport Saturday evening after touring national memorial sites in Washington, D.C., as part of the Honor Flight program. There were well over 300 supporters on the airport tarmac to welcome the...
WVNews
WVU must find its tough identity again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Think West Virginia football and of what do you think?. If you’ve been around for any length of time there really is only one thing and it’s toughness.
WVNews
WATCH: West Virginia Mountaineers -Texas Tech Red Raiders Highlights, Interviews
LUBBOCK, Texas -- Highlights and postgame interviews from West Virginia's 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12 with the defeat.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Tech Red Raiders
LUBBOCK, Texas -- More looks at West Virginia's anemic trip to West Texas, where the Mountaineers managed just 73 rushing yards in a 48-10 rout at the hands of Texas Tech. Bright spots were few and far between for WVU, which allowed eight Red Raider scores on 11 meaningful possessions.
WVNews
Birth announcements
McDOUGAL — A daughter, Madisyn Claire McDougal, 7 pounds, 4 ounces, was born Oct. 14, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Shantelle N. McDougal (Koon) and Dustin L. McDougal of Weston. Maternal grandparents are Richard and Pamela Koon, Buckhannon. Paternal grandparents are David and Shelley McDougal, Weston. Great-grandparents are Robert and Betty Burke, Buckhannon.
WVNews
Liberty High School names Students of Month for September
Liberty High School’s Students of the Month for September are Isabella Herrod and Jace Lancaster. Herrod is the daughter of Robert and Amanda Herrod of Shinnston.
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Pill & Pill PLLC to West Virginia Housing Development Fund, parcel in Simpson District, $159,552.29.
WVNews
No sugar-coating the Mountaineer loss at Texas Tech
There’s no way to sugar-coat what happened to West Virginia at Texas Tech Saturday afternoon. Just nine days removed from their best win of the season against Baylor, the Mountaineers fell completely flat in Lubbock, losing to the Red Raiders in about every way, shape and form.
WVNews
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
Comments / 0