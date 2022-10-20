ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, MN

KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RFD responds to fire at Space Concepts building

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a large fire outside of a commercial business just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews arrived to find a number of wood piles and equipment on fire om the exterior of the building. After investigating the inside of the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Northwood firefighters respond to metal structure blaze

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – An overloaded electrical circuit is being blamed for a Thursday night fire in worth County. Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 4700 block of Jonquil Avenue around 11:41 pm. Crews arrived to see light smoke coming from a finished metal building. Firefighters...
NORTHWOOD, IA
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash Snarls Hwy. 52 Traffic in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a Toyota Cruiser snarled traffic on Hwy. 52 in Rochester Thursday morning. Authorities are still gathering information, however preliminary police reports indicate the vehicle was traveling south when it crashed near the 19th St. Northwest exit. Two occupants in the vehicle complained of pain, according to a Rochester Police Department Spokesperson.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in crash near New Prague

Two drivers were killed in a three-vehicle crash near New Prague Monday evening. Heather Nichole Nelson, 43, and Jordan Cole Bailey, 38, both of New Prague, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 13 at Joel D Lane. According to...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

FOUND: 74-year-old Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Montgomery, Minnesota, say they have located the missing 74-year-old man. He was found safe by Lakeville Police Friday morning.
MONTGOMERY, MN
knuj.net

WASECA CORN FIELD FIRE THREATENS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Police looking for missing Owatonna girl

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
OWATONNA, MN

