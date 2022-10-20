Nash Central's Brown, Northern Nash boys win Big East cross country titles

RED OAK — Nash Central’s Aaron Brown earned top honors in the boys race and was named Male Runner of the Year while the Northern Nash boys edged Rocky Mount for the team title during the Big East 2A/3A Conference Cross Country Championships held on Tuesday at Red Oak Middle School.

Savannah Medlin of Roanoke Rapids won the girls individual title, picked up Female Runner of the Year honors and led the Yellow Jackets to the team championship.

On the boys side, Brown finished first on the 3.1-mile course with a time of 17 minutes, 20 seconds, while his teammate, Jeremiah Jones, was second in 17:48 as both earned all-conference recognition for placing in the top 10.

Northern Nash had the next three finishers.

Aaron Mowatt was third in 17:54, followed by Derrick Harris in fourth in 18:10 and Shane Renner in fifth at 18:13.

Rocky Mount had the next three finishers.

A.J. Beasley was sixth (18:24), trailed by Owen Lord in seventh (18:52) and ShaHeem Arrington in eighth (19:05).

The top 10 (and all-conference list) was rounded out by Southern Nash’s duo of Trevon Baker, who was ninth in 19:26; and Bryan Rodriguez, who placed 10th in 20:03.

Northern Nash finished with 27 points by putting its top seven runners in the top 20. Rocky Mount took second with 36 points (six of seven in the top 20), while Southern Nash was third with 75 points (four in the top 20).

Franklinton ended up fourth (128 points), followed by Roanoke Rapids (136), Louisburg (161) and Bunn (174).

Rocky Mount and Northern Nash had eight of the next 10 placers to complete the top 20.

For Rocky Mount, Noah Martinez was 12th (20:08), Pranav Mettu was 13th (20:10) and Austin Burton was 18th (20:59).

For Northern Nash, Xzavien Harrison was 11th (20:06), Jackson Cooper was 14th (20:31), Nic Groesser was 15th (20:39) and Emmanuel Hinton was 16th (20:47).

J.D. Henderson was the highest placer for Franklinton (17th at 20:58), while Camden Gray of Roanoke Rapids was 19th at 21:06.

Southern Nash’s Mauricio Romero rounded out the top 20 by placing 20th in 21:12.

On the girls side, Medlin outpaced the field with a time of 21:34 to spark Roanoke Rapids.

Keysha Mizzell of Rocky Mount was second (22:13), followed by Asheligh Modlin of Northern Nash in third (22:28).

Kara Baird of Roanoke Rapids took fourth (22:59).

Five of the next six finishers were from Nash County schools.

Rocky Mount’s Maddie Girouard took fifth (23:01), followed by Northern Nash duo of Elisabeth Modlin in sixth (23:02) and Camille Dunn in seventh (23:04).

The top 10 (and all-conference) was completed by Anna Grace King of Roanoke Rapids (eighth in 23:11), Rocky Mount’s Kira Jones (ninth in 24:07) and Southern Nash’s Miriam Salazar (10th in 24:17).

Southern Nash’s Martina Vilaro placed 11th (24:28), while Roanoke Rapids’ Skyler Wade (12th in 24:32.5) and Emily Campbell (13th in 24:32.9) were the next finishers.

They were joined in the top 20 by Adrianna Ras of Northern Nash (14th in 24:37), Madison Bridgers of Nash Central (15th in 24:44), Grayson Deans of Southern Nash (16th in 25:05), Sarah Glover of Nash Central (17th in 25:18), Dajah Jackson of Rocky Mount (18th in 25:27), Hope Lee of Nash Central (19th in 25:28) and Ana Alonso of Southern Nash (20th in 25:29).

Roanoke Rapids had 38 points (five in the top 20) while second-place Northern Nash amassed 52 points (four in the top 20).

Rocky Mount was third with 60 points (four in the top 20), Southern Nash took fourth with 80 points (four in top 20), Nash Central was fifth with 110 points (three in top 20) and Franklinton was sixth with 147 points.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Girls

Runner of the Year: Savannah Medlin (Roanoke Rapids).All-Conference (top 10 in championship meet):Savannah Medlin (Roanoke Rapids), Keysha Mizzell (Rocky Mount), Ashleigh Modlin (Northern Nash), Kara Baird (Roanoke Rapids), Maddie Girouard (Rocky Mount), Elisabeth Modlin (Northern Nash), Camille Dunn (Northern Nash), Anna Grace King (Roanoke Rapids), Kira Jones (Rocky Mount), Miriam Salazar (Southern Nash).BoysRunner of the Year: Aaron Brown (Nash Central).All-Conference (top 10 in championship meet):Aaron Brown (Nash Central), Jeremiah Jones (Nash Central), Aaron Mowatt (Northern Nash), Derrick Harris (Northern Nash), Shane Renner (Northern Nash), A.J. Beasley (Rocky Mount), Owen Lord (Rocky Mount), SheHeem Arrington (Rocky Mount), Trevon Baker (Southern Nash), Bryan Rodriguez (Southern Nash).REMAINING FINISHERS(Outside the top 20)BoysNash Central: Amari Lane, 38th (23:10).Southern Nash: Andrew Thompson, 21st (21:21); Aiden Chase, 25th (21:59); Douglas Pridgen, 28th (22:07); Matthew Coble, 39th (23:12); Samuel Black, 41st (23:31); Jose Salazar, 43rd (23:32); Brandon Honea, 50th (25:15); Martin Tolentino, 62nd (30:49).Northern Nash: Ryan Radtke, 36th (23:01); William Davis, 54th (25:57); Brody Williams, 60th (28:33).Rocky Mount: Elijah Frazier, 24th (21:42); Tron Daniel, 45th (23:39); Noah Seale, 55th (27:15).GirlsNorthern Nash: Annaliese Freeman, 23rd (25:42); Jenna Romero, 42nd (30:39).Southern Nash: Leslie Alonso, 24th (25:43); Valeria Masdea, 34th (26:57); Erika Landa, 36th (27:46); Nayelli Ballestar, 37th (29:23); Natalie Brame, 39th (29:40).Nash Central: Kayla Lewis, 26th (25:47); Raine Bledsoe, 41st (29:57).Rocky Mount: Holidae Jackson, 27th (26:04); Ellory Jackson, 29th (26:29); Danija Jackson, 31st (26:30); Emma Felisio, 33rd (26:57); Paige Miller, 38th (29:29).