ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury

October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap

Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Moorestown - Girls soccer recap

Bailey Coston and Ryan Hart each scored to lead Cinnaminson in a 2-0 win over Moorestown, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (8-6) led 1-0 at the half. Lauren Swafford made five saves for Moorestown (5-9-3).The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)

CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Pellegrini’s 3 TDs leads Paulsboro past Audubon

Rocco Pellegrini accounted for three touchdowns as Paulsboro stays hot with a 34-19 win over Audubon in Audubon. Paulsboro (4-4) began the season 0-3 an ended by winning four of the last five games. Pellegrini finished with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Damire Avant...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

HS football photos: Holy Spirit at Kingsway, Oct. 21, 2022

Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Why Rutgers’ win over Indiana encouraged Greg Schiano

There were many factors that made Rutgers’ win over Indiana on Saturday extra sweet for the Scarlet Knights. It was Homecoming, a game that always carries special significance. It ended a three-game overall losing streak and a historic 21-game Big Ten home losing streak. It was the first full start of the season for sixth-year senior quarterback Noah Vedral, who missed four games and battled through another two with a hand injury he sustained in training camp.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy