These Activewear Pieces Are the Next Best Thing to Lululemon

By Korin Miller
 6 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Lululemon has a reputation for churning out high-quality, incredibly comfortable athleisure and activewear. Frankly, they’re the gold standard when it comes to premium fitness attire. The Canadian brand was arguably the first luxe activewear brand to bring a luxury sensibility to the category, and they’ve never looked back. But that impressive gear also comes at a high price and, unfortunately, not everyone feels comfortable dropping $100 plus for clothes they’re going to sweat in. This is where the search for the best Lululemon alternatives comes into play.

The Internet (and Amazon in particular) is packed with yoga pants, sports bras, bike shorts, and more athletic clothes that look and feel like Lululemon —but at a fraction of the cost. If you can afford Lululemon, more power to you—there’s no denying that the luxury feel, flattering fit, and performance-enhancing fabric warrant the steeper price tags.

But if you’re looking to get a similar ~vibe~ and comparable level of quality to Lulus and are on a budget (or just can’t swallow the idea of paying $138 for a pair of leggings you’re going to drench in sweat), you’ve come to the right place. Fans swear these Lululemon alternatives are just like the real deal.

Colorful Koala Brushed Leggings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytWzn_0ifpJeHO00

The name is a total mouthful, but Amazon reviewers swear the Colorfulkoala yoga pants are just like Lululemon’s Align leggings . The price difference? A whopping $73. The polyester-spandex blend leggings have a super-soft feel and a high waist that doesn’t roll when you bend over. Also, consider this testimonial from a five-star fan : “I think they may be my favorite yoga pants ever—sorry Lululemon!”

Buy Colorful Koala Brushed Leggings at Amazon, $25

Lavento Naked Feeling Bike Shorts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PPj4f_0ifpJeHO00

These high-waisted bike shorts give you options: Choose from a 5-, 6-, and 6.5-inch inseam, along with 16 different shades. The shorts are compared to Lululemon’s Align shorts , which also give you a choice of inseam length. Enjoy four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, so you don’t end up feeling like your butt is coated in sweat at the end of a particularly grueling workout session.

Buy Lavento Naked Feeling Bike Shorts at Amazon, $18

CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvzrP_0ifpJeHO00

Peruse the reviews for the CRZ Yoga sports bra and you’ll see a ton of mentions of Lululemon (specifically, the brand’s Free to Be Serene bra ). For what it’s worth: That bra is $52; this one starts at $20. This bra features wire-free cups and removable pads. There’s also a criss-cross strap situation in the back that just looks cool.

Buy CRZ Yoga Strappy Sports Bra at Amazon, $24

CRZ High Neck Sports Bra
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6GKK_0ifpJeHO00

CRZ Yoga is back with another Lululemon dupe: This time, it’s for the brand’s high-neck Longline bra . Choose from 16 different colors and patterns in the naked-feel fabric. A racer-back design adds comfort while removable pads and an inner chest band give you added stability. This bra is also just $24 compared to its $68 counterpart.

Buy CRZ High Neck Sports Bra at Amazon, $24

90 Degree By Reflex Full Zip Running Track Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ad0bV_0ifpJeHO00

Want Lululemon’s Define jacket ? Consider this track jacket by Reflex, which is $83 less. It’s made with a mix of nylon and spandex for a soft, strokable feel, and has a second-skin silhouette. Zip pockets help secure your stuff, while thumb holes keep your sleeves securely in place.

Buy 90 Degree By Reflex Full Zip Running Track Jacket at Amazon, $32

Core 10 High Rise 7/8 Yoga Crop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk6YV_0ifpJeHO00

People love Lululemon’s Wunder Under high-rise tights for their extreme comfort, but the $69 price tag isn’t for everyone. Core 10 features similar tights starting at $14 (not a typo). You’ll get buttery soft fabric with a high waist, along with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you comfortable, no matter how much you sweat. Enjoy a huge range of color options.

Buy Core 10 High Rise 7/8 Yoga Crop at Amazon, $29

Don't forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons , Macy's coupons , and H&M coupons.

