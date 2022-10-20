Sports Roundup: Tharin's OT goal lifts RMA in soccer playoffs

Will Tharin’s goal in overtime helped Rocky Mount Academy edge Neuse Christian in the first round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association state soccer playoffs on Tuesday.

Tharin received a pinpoint pass from Carter Ingram and beat the NC goalkeeper for the only tally of the match.

Goalkeepers Mark Weaver (RMA) and Lucca Denardi (Neuse Christian) were outstanding all night, and the Eagle defense led by Collin Baker, Thomas Honey, Gavin Bauer and Henry Dutton kept their opponents off the scoreboard.

RMA travels to New Bern today for a 4 p.m. match against Epiphany in the second round of the playoffs.

NTA 3, FCS 0

The boys soccer season for Faith Christian School came to an end on Tuesday in the first round of the NCISAA state playoffs as the Patriots were shut out by Northwood Temple Academy.

NTA tallied two goals in the first half and one in the second half in improving to 7-10-2 overall.

Faith Christian finished 4-13 overall.

VOLLEYBALL

North Edgecombe 3, KIPP Pride 0

The Warriors swept KIPP Pride three sets to none in Tar Roanoke 1A Conference play on Tuesday.

North Edgecombe improved to 9-7 in the conference and 10-8 overall, while KIPP Pride fell to 4-11 in the TRC and 4-11 overall.

Gates 3, NECP 0

Gates County swept North East Carolina Prep three sets to none on Tuesday in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match.

NECP fell to 5-9 in the conference and 5-11 overall, while Gates County improved to 10-4 in the FRC and 11-11 overall.

Warren County 3, RMP 0

Rocky Mount Prep dropped to 2-14 in the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference and 2-14 overall after being swept 25-13, 25-20, 25-19 by Warren County in a league match on Tuesday.

Warren County improved to 15-1 in the TRC and 17-1 overall.