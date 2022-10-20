Three Things to Know - 10/20/22

Dog Park Meeting Set for TonightNELSONVILLE - The Nelsonville Dog Park Board will hold a will hold a meeting on Thursday, October 20, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss the following: grants and fundraising, local partnerships, dog park design and dog park rules.Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting.

Clerk of Courts Office Closed Saturday

The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office will be closed on Saturday, October 22, for the clerk's staff to participate in the Halloween at the Market on State. The office will resume its normal business hours on Monday, October 24.

This Day in History

On this day, Oct. 20, 1973, during the ongoing Watergate investigation, United States President Richard Nixon ordered special prosecutor Archibald Cox fired, which resulted in the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William D. Ruckelshaus, both of whom refused to carry out his request. Those events became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre” of Justice Department officials.