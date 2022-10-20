ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Three Things to Know - 10/20/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

Dog Park Meeting Set for TonightNELSONVILLE - The Nelsonville Dog Park Board will hold a will hold a meeting on Thursday, October 20, at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss the following: grants and fundraising, local partnerships, dog park design and dog park rules.Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the meeting.

Clerk of Courts Office Closed Saturday

The Athens County Clerk of Courts Title Office will be closed on Saturday, October 22, for the clerk's staff to participate in the Halloween at the Market on State. The office will resume its normal business hours on Monday, October 24.

This Day in History

On this day, Oct. 20, 1973, during the ongoing Watergate investigation, United States President Richard Nixon ordered special prosecutor Archibald Cox fired, which resulted in the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William D. Ruckelshaus, both of whom refused to carry out his request. Those events became known as the “Saturday Night Massacre” of Justice Department officials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Portsmouth City Council to evaluate statistics on homelessness

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Homelessness is not an issue that is unique to Portsmouth and the surrounding areas of Scioto County, but it is one that local leaders are working to tackle head on. “Obviously, with the winter months coming on, it is even more pressing,” said Mayor Sean Dunne....
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets

This is nothing new. Supposedly anti-“Big Government” state leaders slam D.C. politicians for “reckless spending” when D.C. gets things done on health care, education, infrastructure, the environment, stimulus, jobs, the economy. Then those state politicians turn right around and allocate billions in new funding, installing new federally funded programs and initiatives in their states. Then […] The post DeWine’s hypocrisy on American Rescue Plan dollars as garish as it gets appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wchstv.com

Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
PARKERSBURG, WV
columbusunderground.com

Approved Solar Facility Will be Largest in Franklin County

The Ohio Power Siting Board yesterday approved a plan to build a 250-megawatt solar energy facility on about 2,400 acres of land in western Franklin County. In terms of energy output, that makes it about five times the size of the Columbus Solar Park, a 50-megawatt facility being built by BQ Energy on a former landfill near the intersection of I-71 and I-270.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Marietta’s homeless drop-in center opens in new location

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta’s homeless drop-in center is back open in a new location. You can now find it at 274 Front Street. It’s the Life and Purpose Community Resource Center building. The drop-in center is a place where homeless people, whether you’re couch-surfing or living outdoors,...
MARIETTA, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Zanesville, OH

Well-known for its art pottery, the city of Zanesville in Ohio is a charming little town rich in natural resources like clay deposits and rivers, primary tools in manufacturing pottery. Pottery businesses filled Zanesville in the early days, thus the name “Clay City” and the “Pottery Capital of the World.”...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County real estate transfers

PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers took place in Wood County between Sept. 12-16: * Ashley Nichols and Susan D Nichols aka Susan Diane Nichols (indirect) to Jon Green, all interest tract 0.170 acres Fourth St and Tracewell Ave, Lubeck District, $92,500. * Real Rentals LLC to Thomas Lipscomb,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
columbusunderground.com

Hotel Planned for Casino Site

Penn Entertainment, the operator of Hollywood Casino Columbus, announced earlier this month that it plans to build a 180-room hotel on the site. The hotel would cost about $100 million to build, would add about 100 permanent jobs, and would be attached to the casino, according to a press release.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center, RecoveryOhio participate in drug outreach event

LANCASTER, Ohio –The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) and RecoveryOhio joined nearly a dozen law enforcement and treatment agencies in Fairfield County to conduct a coordinated drug/outreach saturation event this week. The two-day Operation Bridging Recovery and Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement (BRIDGE) event was aimed at removing drugs and...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City taking action against crime-plagued apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After years of criminal activity at the Wedgewood Village Apartments, including three shootings in the last two weeks, there are new plans to stop the violence. Attorney for the City of Columbus, Zach Klein, is proposing changes for the apartment owners, or face consequences. Klein said the violence at Wedgewood will […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio plane crash video released

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash

UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
MARIETTA, OH
Fox 19

Pike County massacre: Jury hears about Wagner accounts, purchases

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language. WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - A forensic accountant with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Michael Kaizar testified Wednesday morning about his assessment of Wagner financial accounts and purchases in the months leading up to the Pike County massacre. He told...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From HighBall Halloween and the Circleville Pumpkin Show, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Circleville Pumpkin Show: Oct. 19-22 This festival features the largest pumpkins in Ohio, weighing more than 1,000 pounds, with parades, live entertainment, food, activities, and a Miss Pumpkin show. Learn more here. 159 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy