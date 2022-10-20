NFL official to speak to N.C. Wesleyan students

Constance Williams, senior vice president of human resources for the NFL, will be the next Resident Expert to offer her expertise to N.C. Wesleyan students.

Through N.C. Wesleyan’s new Resident Expert Program, students are provided with an opportunity to work directly with industry leaders through mentoring and workshops. These professionals connect with students to share their industry knowledge via on-site and virtual opportunities.

Williams will join Katrina Sweet’s Human Resources class via Zoom on Oct. 28 for a question-and-answer session that will allow students the opportunity to learn about the human resources field.

Williams is a seasoned executive with nearly 30 years of progressive human resource and business experience, having contributed to the success of several blue-chip firms in diversified industry sectors.

Prior to her role with the NFL, she served as the senior vice president and head of human resources, Americas, for Sony Music Entertainment in New York, where she led Sony Music’s talent acquisition and talent management functions.

Her experience naturally lends itself to Williams serving as N.C. Wesleyan’s Human Resources Expert in Residence.

“Constance possesses a wealth of knowledge to convey about the world of human resources and organizational development, which she has obtained through her work with multiple top-tier corporations,” university President Evan D. Duff said. “She is a strong advocate for Wesleyan and I’m very excited for our students to receive the wisdom she has to offer.”

In support of Wesleyan students’ future career exploration, Williams has provided rich developmental experiences including one-on-one mentorships, speaking engagements and comprehensive on-site job shadowing.

She has been on the N.C. Wesleyan Board of Trustees since 2020. She was also a previous commencement speaker for the university and taught as an adjunct professor in psychology, business and organizational administration.

A double Ivy League graduate, Williams holds a master’s degree in organization psychology from Columbia University and a bachelor’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University, as well as an honorary doctorate of fine arts from N.C. Wesleyan University. She also earned distinction by having received Billboard Magazine’s 2018 Women in Music Award.