Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: October 23 to 29, 2022
It’s Scorpio season! Eclipses are here! Saturn is stationing direct! Hold on tight, because there’s no getting off this week’s rollercoaster of a vibe shift! First on the 23rd, the sun and Venus both enter fixed water sign Scorpio while discipline planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Happy birthday to our secretive Scorpios like Anne Hathaway, Ethan Hawke and President Joe Biden. Then on the 25th, we have a solar eclipse—a super potent new moon—in Scorpio. Eclipses are times of sudden beginnings and endings. This one in protective Scorpio insists on letting go of something that doesn’t work and committing hard to what does. Let fate take the wheel.
suggest.com
October 16-22 Horoscope: Rest Up For What’s Ahead
This week, a waning Moon flies through the last three Houses of the Zodiac: the 10th House of Social Status, the 11th House of Friendships, and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Each House governs broad, far-reaching aspects of life. As the Moon wanes, so does our energy and motivation, signaling a need for rest, reevaluation, and recalibration.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 21 October 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
SFGate
Horoscope for Friday, 10/21/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A project or endeavor has a mind of its own and the sooner you accept that, the happier you'll be. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Today's Moon/Uranus trine shows an ill-fitting piece finally sliding into place on its own. You now have everything you need to make a project work.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side
It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Scorpio—Your October Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of the Old You & Getting to Know the New You
By the end of the month, life could look very different! Your Scorpio horoscope for October 2022 says you’re approaching a period of accelerated growth, so strap yourselves in and get ready for a wild ride. Luckily, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 2, stationing direct in your 11th house of hopes and ideals, you’re learning so much about who you are and what you really want. Mercury isn’t the only planet that’s no longer retrograde, because Pluto retrograde will also come to an end on October 8. As the planet of creation and destruction begins moving forward...
The Dispatch
What’s Your Sign? – October 21, 2022
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Someone has some suggestions to offer regarding your new project. You might find them helpful. Remember to avoid speculation and to stick with just the facts, dear Lamb. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An old friend suddenly reappears. Whether this proves to be...
Refinery29
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Horoscope For November 2022
What's in store for you in November 2022? Let's find out what the stars say. Astrology Star Sign. Horoscope Zodiac Signs Clock.Image by Sarah Lötscher from Pixabay. In November of 2022, many things could happen in your life. The stars have aligned in a way that suggests you should prepare for some significant changes. Regarding your love life, things could heat up or cool down, depending on where you are in your current relationship. If you're single, you may meet someone special who could become a long-term partner. Career-wise, this is an excellent time to make major moves and advance your goals. You'll have the support of the universe, so go for it!
TODAY.com
October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign
According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That You Don’t Need Anyone To Complete You
You have so much to celebrate in your love horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 and your relationships are benefitting most of all. If you’re feeling incredibly affectionate toward your friends, family and lovers, you can expect that feeling to increase in a way that feels breathtaking. However, if you’re veering into co-dependent territory, it’s time to remember that you don’t need anyone to complete you. As of October 2, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end at 24 degrees Virgo, which speaks to the high level of healing involved with the end of this confusing...
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
MindBodyGreen
October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
boldsky.com
October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month
Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
Monthly Horoscope: Virgo, October 2022
The sun is in Venus-ruled Libra, a sign that knows all about the finer things in life, and you, dear Virgo, are focused on themes like money, luxury, your belongings, and security. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries on October 1! Your wealth can grow and an energy of decadence and abundance flows! Though Jupiter is the planet of luck, it’s also the planet of exaggeration and extravagance, so try not to overspend. Moderation is key.
themindsjournal.com
Weekly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign (23rd October – 29th October)
Aries – Contemplating relationships, work, and money will change your perspective. Surrender your worries and let things unfold. It’s a good time for closure, so settle any outstanding debt or resolve an ongoing conflict. An open discussion will prove to be helpful for your intimate relationship. Taurus –...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0