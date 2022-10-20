Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO