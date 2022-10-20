Read full article on original website
Justvisiting
3d ago
I've been thrifting my whole life. As the youngest child of family of eight we grew up shopping at Goodwill! There was no money for clothes, shoes, snowboots, furniture when we had a home to furnish was all thrift or donated! Throughout life it's kept me humble. I introduced my only son to thrifting as well. You don't have to buy new. Goodwill has gotten more expensive in recent years and I think it's a shame. The goods are donated and workers with disabilities or challenges are hired at minimum wage while Owners of stores get rich! There is something wrong with that! Greed!
Reply
2
Related
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Circle K Will Start Selling Weed Soon But Only At 10 Locations In Florida, Sort Of
Green Thumb Industries, a cannabis company out of Chicago has partnered up with convenience giant Circle K stores to launch pop medical marijuana shops inside certain Circle K locations. The Rise Express stores will have a separate entrance and sell flower, gummies, and vapes to medical marijuana card holders. The plants they’re using for these products will be grown at a facility in Ocala so you know its fresh, if that matters lol.
At the Table newsletter: 3 reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, here in PB County
Three reasons to plan a visit to Florida's oldest steakhouse, located right here in PB County. We’ve got a particularly meaty dining newsletter today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward...
The One Best Place to See Manatees in Florida This Season
Manatee season starts in November and for anyone who adores these large gentle creatures, it's truly a glorious time of the year! Once the air starts to cool, herds of manatees will be flooding into the many freshwater springs around Florida by the hundreds to stay warm and while you may find them in any coastal-connecting springs, there's one place that's unmatched when it comes to being the best place to see manatees in Florida.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Destin Log
The Pearl recognized as a Top 10 Hotel in Florida
Condé Nast Traveler just announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Pearl Hotel recognized as the No. 7 hotel in Florida. More than 240,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot of the top places they enjoyed this year and can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
Phys.org
Why so many people have moved to Florida—and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida's southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm's powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Part 10 In Series: Unidentified Objects Over The Florida Skies
By: Phillip Davis PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – For part 11 in this series I continue with another look on October 9, 2022, 30 days after the UFO capture on September 9 2022 in Part 10 but in the same direction as before. In the 4K
The mystery behind one of the most popular abandoned places in Florida
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in the state of Florida.
Stuck in limbo, families of people missing after Hurricane Ian endure an agonizing wait for news
Hours before Hurricane Ian decimated a small Fort Myers Beach marina, James “Denny” Hurst’s daughter sent him a panicked text. “It’s shifted South,” Shannon Vaughan wrote after seeing the forecast on the news. “Please if you can get off that boat.”. “I am not...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces Ian-Impacted Homeowners Insurance Deductible Support
On Saturday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) is awarding $5 million to local housing partners to help Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian pay their home insurance deductibles in the six hardest hit counties. Funding assistance is available to
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
'I've Had the Vibrio Vulnificus That Is Plaguing Florida'
The doctor said it was lucky that I went to the hospital—you only have 48 hours before you succumb.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
lifeinnaples.net
NCH Becomes One of the First in SW Florida to Launch New Technology to Save the Brain in a Seizure
NCH Healthcare System Becomes One of the First in Southwest Florida to Launch New Technology to Save the Brain in a Seizure. The NCH Healthcare System announced the launch of the new Ceribell Rapid EEG Brain Monitoring program to ensure optimal care is provided for critically ill patients. The Rapid EEG is the first of its kind and is an early warning system that provides a vital sign for brain function.
First Coast News
Marijuana will be sold at certain Circle K gas stations in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida. Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.
Comments / 2