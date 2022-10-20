ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Justvisiting
3d ago

I've been thrifting my whole life. As the youngest child of family of eight we grew up shopping at Goodwill! There was no money for clothes, shoes, snowboots, furniture when we had a home to furnish was all thrift or donated! Throughout life it's kept me humble. I introduced my only son to thrifting as well. You don't have to buy new. Goodwill has gotten more expensive in recent years and I think it's a shame. The goods are donated and workers with disabilities or challenges are hired at minimum wage while Owners of stores get rich! There is something wrong with that! Greed!

