Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Related
Cross-country: Monroe sweeps Greater Middlesex Conference team titles (PHOTOS)
Amelia Artz won the girls race to lead Monroe to a sweep of the team titles, while Akshay Vadul took the boys title for Edison at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships at Thompson Park in Monroe. Artz prevailed in 19:29, with Grace Best of J.P. Stevens second in 19:48 and...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament brackets and schedule, 2022
With the regular season in the books, the top teams in the state will battle for Group Championship trophies for the first time in New Jersey. For the teams who did not qualify for the playoffs, they still have something to play for. New this year, those teams will be...
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Middlesex County final preview - East Brunswick vs. Monroe
GIRLS SOCCER: Monroe vs Old Bridge — GMC TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Manasquan’s Patten sets single-game completion record in win over Monmouth
QB Brett Patten threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns to lead Manasquan past Monmouth 34-24 in Tinton Falls. Patten also broke Manasquan’s single-game completion record with 24, the previous record being 18 set by Tucker Caccavale in 2013. Manasquan (4-3) got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown...
Football: South Plainfield tops Monroe, goes undefeated for first time since 1965
Zach Bolesta caught the winning touchdown and made a critical interception late to propel South Plainfield to its first undefeated season since 1965 in a 19-14 road win over Monroe. Bolesta caught a 59-yard TD pass from Joe Tiffert-Moroney in the fourth quarter to make the final score. Patrick Smith...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Taffarello, Union City break out at Hudson County Girls Cross Country Championships
Despite a fine performance a year ago, Astrid Taffarello didn’t really feel comfortable during her initial run at Bayonne’s Stephen Gregg Park. A year later and with multiple runs around this very park, the Weehawken sophomore must have felt right at home on Saturday. Taffarello smashed her personal...
Lisio, No. 12 Ramapo start fast, blank Ridgewood to repeat as Bergen County champion
Two goals in the opening minutes staked Ramapo to a lead and the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was in control the rest of the night as it defeated Ridgewood 5-0 in the championship game of the 50th Bergen County Tournament at Indian Hills in Oakland. Ramapo,...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0