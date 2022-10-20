ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

businessobserverfl.com

The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
NAPLES, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Naples, FL

Naples is famous for its stunning scenery, luxury shopping, and fine dining. But Naples is now becoming known as a foodie destination aside from its white sand beaches. Here are the best restaurants in Naples, Florida, that you should visit on your next vacation!. Naples, has over 700 restaurants, making...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa

Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

How the SWFL tourism season may take a hit after Ian

One of the big driving forces behind Southwest Florida’s economy is the season, which is rapidly approaching. Many destination cities are still reeling from Hurricane Ian. Paul Beirnes, executive director of the Everglades Convention Visitors Bureau in Naples and Marco Island, said tourism and its economic impact will drive recovery. He’s hopeful it will only be this season when the industry takes a hit and is hoping the season will be back and better in 2023, WINK News reports.
NAPLES, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island, FL

Sanibel Island is located in Lee County, Florida. It spans the state's west coast from Fort Myers to Boca Grande. This island is also a city that has a population of 6,382, as per the 2020 census. It comprises 17.21 square miles of land and 15.96 square miles of water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral, Naples home sales decrease by more than half following Hurricane Ian

Pending home sales plunged 58% year over year in the Cape Coral metro area during the four weeks ending Oct. 16 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, according to a new report from Redfin. That’s nearly twice the nationwide decline of 32%. Pending sales also slumped in Naples by 52%. Southwest Florida saw outsized decreases in pending sales as the storm quashed home listings. In Cape Coral, new listings sank 59% year over year during the four weeks ending Oct. 16, more than triple the national decline of 19%. They fell 53% in Naples.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel and Captiva islands continue recovering from Ian

Weeks after Hurricane Ian people are still in shock over the enormous damage on Sanibel and Captiva islands. Some of the most beloved, classic, and treasured spots like the lighthouse took the brunt of Ian’s force. Mark Delagado is one of the people that is lending a helping hand...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Estero Village Council approves Wawa zoning, sets Milan Villas continuation date

Two proposed developments in Estero, a Wawa gas station and convenience store in Estero Town Commons and the Milan Villas single-family subdivision on Williams Road, had their second readings presented to Estero Village Council on Wednesday. The proposed Wawa on the south side of Corkscrew Road on the parcel previously...
ESTERO, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
ESTERO, FL

