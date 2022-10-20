ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Direct checks worth up to $1,657 for October to be sent to millions in just two days

Select recipients of regular Social Security payments are set to receive their monthly checks worth an average of $1,546 per payment in two days. Social Security beneficiaries born from the 1st through the 10th of the month will receive their regular check on Oct. 12, per the Social Security Administration. Those who have birth dates after the 10th will receive their checks later in the month.
First Coast News

Green Insurance Agency navigates you through Medicare (FCL Oct. 20, 2022)

Medicare is health insurance for two groups of people. The first is those age 65 plus as well as those who are medically disabled by the Social Security Administration. People who are eligible for Original Medicare are eligible to pair it with either a Medigap (also known as Supplements) and Part D plan or a Part C or Medicare Advantage. Some of these plans include: Dental, Vision, Hearing and Fitness Memberships. Visit greenins.com for more information.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Property, professional liability insurance costs major culprit as operating expenses increase

Increases in property and professional liability insurance costs are major contributors to runaway operating expenses for long-term care providers, according to results of the latest Executive Survey Insights report, released Thursday by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. Increasing operator expenses were the most-cited challenge facing respondents,...
MotorBiscuit

Auto Insurance Terms: Primary Owner Versus Third Party Owner

Discussing auto insurance can be complicated. Just deciphering all the terminology used is beyond many of us. Auto insurers use a combination of legal language and auto industry jargon that can be overwhelming at first glance. In fact, if you examine your documents, you might even see terms like the primary owner and third-party owner, causing you to question whether your coverage is your own even though you’re paying the insurance premiums.
MotorBiscuit

Auto Insurance Terms: Underinsured Motorist Coverage Versus Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Insurance is a necessity that comes with owning a car. Car insurance acquisition also results in the need to understand the auto insurance terms when reviewing your policy. Doing so ensures you get the most suitable deal. However, some terminologies can prove ambiguous or unfamiliar, and some guidance is needed to give you an idea of what’s covered. Such knowledge can help you minimize claim rejections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy