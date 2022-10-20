ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

northfortmyersneighbor.com

NFM residents hit hard by Ian

Judith Lindsten looked at the huge hole in her roof from what was once her living room, thinking to herself this was not what her home looked like. Lindsten, 76, had recently placed her home on Windmill Village in North Fort Myers for sale, after living there for nearly 15 years, and planned to move back to Illinois to be closer to her family.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief

A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
floridaweekly.com

Hurricane Ian recovery information

2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Florida Weekly

SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds

In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations, Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory, and Charlotte Community Foundation, have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help

When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
NAPLES, FL
Bay News 9

Hertz Arena shelter closes, evacuees scramble for solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walking to a job interview in donated clothes, it’s hard for Shantasia Jacob to find her smile. When Jacob left her home hours before Hurricane Ian hit, she only brought a bag of clothes and few personal items with her. She lost her home in the storm and all of her belongings. In the days following the hurricane, she found herself sleeping in the shelter at Hertz Arena and without a job.
FORT MYERS, FL

