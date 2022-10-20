Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
northfortmyersneighbor.com
NFM residents hit hard by Ian
Judith Lindsten looked at the huge hole in her roof from what was once her living room, thinking to herself this was not what her home looked like. Lindsten, 76, had recently placed her home on Windmill Village in North Fort Myers for sale, after living there for nearly 15 years, and planned to move back to Illinois to be closer to her family.
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
DeSantis awards $5 million to help Floridians with insurance deductibles
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would award $5 million to Floridians through SHIP to help pay for their insurance deductibles. During a press conference in Punta Gorda Saturday, the governor said the Florida Housing Finance Corporation would give the $5 million to local partners to help Floridians in areas […]
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
floridaweekly.com
Hurricane Ian recovery information
2-1-1 The human needs national number connects you with the local United Way of Charlotte County for help with anything from housing to jobs to food to more (also see www.charlotte211.com). And the United Way’s Facebook pages has provided excellent updates for multiple resources: www.facebook.com/UWCCFL. United Way of Charlotte...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSantis announced $5M for insurance deductibles
Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced $5 million will go toward local housing partners to help those impacted by Ian pay down their deductibles. Funding assistance is available to residents living in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties who apply and qualify through Florida Housing’s local housing partners, according to a press release.
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
click orlando
WATCH LIVE at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to speak in Punta Gorda
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday will hold a news conference at a restaurant in Punta Gorda. The event at Hurricane Charley’s Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill is scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m., also featuring Dane Eagle, secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Housing Finance Corp. Executive Director Trey Price.
Florida Weekly
SWFL foundations launch Hurricane Ian relief funds
In response to one of the most devastating natural disasters to ever hit the state and country, three regional community foundations, Collier Community Foundation, Collaboratory, and Charlotte Community Foundation, have launched relief funds in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian to collectively help Southwest Florida rebuild, supporting local nonprofits helping individuals needing immediate and long-term resources to recover.
businessobserverfl.com
The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees
The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
‘Devastating’: Iconic Times Square clock destroyed in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian
An iconic timepiece in the center of the Fort Myers Times Square is no more. The clock was destroyed during Hurricane Ian, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.
Governor DeSantis announces assistance for homeowners effected by Ian
Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Punta Gorda today at 12:45 p.m. to discuss Hurricane Ian recovery
Florida Weekly
Naples’ oldest house, Historic Palm Cottage, gets cleanup help
When Hurricane Ian and its ensuing wall of water roared onto shore it was a true test of grit for the oldest house in Naples, Historic Palm Cottage. Perhaps a testament to the local construction practices of the late 1800s, remarkably the Cottage still stands — its roof, walls, windows and doors intact. Battered and bruised, but not down.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Bay News 9
Hertz Arena shelter closes, evacuees scramble for solutions
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Walking to a job interview in donated clothes, it’s hard for Shantasia Jacob to find her smile. When Jacob left her home hours before Hurricane Ian hit, she only brought a bag of clothes and few personal items with her. She lost her home in the storm and all of her belongings. In the days following the hurricane, she found herself sleeping in the shelter at Hertz Arena and without a job.
