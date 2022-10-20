ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Florida Weekly

The show … goes on

IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
FORT MYERS, FL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Naples, FL

Naples is famous for its stunning scenery, luxury shopping, and fine dining. But Naples is now becoming known as a foodie destination aside from its white sand beaches. Here are the best restaurants in Naples, Florida, that you should visit on your next vacation!. Naples, has over 700 restaurants, making...
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa

Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island, FL

Sanibel Island is located in Lee County, Florida. It spans the state's west coast from Fort Myers to Boca Grande. This island is also a city that has a population of 6,382, as per the 2020 census. It comprises 17.21 square miles of land and 15.96 square miles of water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.

A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Charcuterie venue, wine bar launches in North Naples

The Boardroom, an American-made charcuterie and wine bar, quietly opened this month in North Naples. The venue launched in the former space of Bella Mia Italian Café, which closed in May after operating for three years at 808 Wiggins Pass Road, a short distance west of the U.S. 41 intersection. Not a typical dining spot, The Boardroom features a simple menu of charcuterie, salads and wines.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees

The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
NAPLES, FL
travelnoire.com

Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why

After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

