This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Less than a month after Hurricane Ian devastated much of southwestern Florida, investors and other purchasers are back to chasing Florida properties. The real estate market seems to be recovering quickly.
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
The show … goes on
IN “THERE’S NO BUSINESS LIKE Show Business,” the lyrics name a number of things that might happen to disrupt a performance, but insists, “Let’s go on with the show.”. But one thing it doesn’t name is a hurricane like the one that tore through Southwest...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
15 Best Restaurants in Naples, FL
Naples is famous for its stunning scenery, luxury shopping, and fine dining. But Naples is now becoming known as a foodie destination aside from its white sand beaches. Here are the best restaurants in Naples, Florida, that you should visit on your next vacation!. Naples, has over 700 restaurants, making...
New nonstop service to Delaware city coming to Fort Myers, Tampa
Avelo Airlines, which has been rapidly expanding in both Florida and the west coast of the state, is adding Wilmington, Delaware to its list of nonstop flights from Tampa and Fort Myers. The airport in Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington Airport, under the call letters ILG, will also become the fourth...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Halloween is once again looming over us like a dark shadow, bidding us to buy tons of tooth-rotting candy, dress up in weird outfits (sexy Bob Ross, anyone?), and decorate our houses with skeletons, ghosts, and monsters. It’s also a time for telling scary stories. Here’s one that should scare the bejabbers out of you: […] The post Bacteria outbreak after Ian tells a scary story about Florida’s broken sewage systems appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FWC Responds To Red Tide In Southwest Florida
The FWC is closely monitoring Southwest Florida, since Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, was detected in multiple samples in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties this week. Red tide is a naturally occurring microscopic alga that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the
15 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island, FL
Sanibel Island is located in Lee County, Florida. It spans the state's west coast from Fort Myers to Boca Grande. This island is also a city that has a population of 6,382, as per the 2020 census. It comprises 17.21 square miles of land and 15.96 square miles of water.
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Charcuterie venue, wine bar launches in North Naples
The Boardroom, an American-made charcuterie and wine bar, quietly opened this month in North Naples. The venue launched in the former space of Bella Mia Italian Café, which closed in May after operating for three years at 808 Wiggins Pass Road, a short distance west of the U.S. 41 intersection. Not a typical dining spot, The Boardroom features a simple menu of charcuterie, salads and wines.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
The Ritz-Carlton Naples lays off more than 500 employees
The Ritz-Carlton in Naples is laying off 591 employees as damage caused by Hurricane Ian has forced it to close until at least early next year. The layoffs were posted to Florida’s WARN database Friday evening, Oct. 21. But according to a letter sent to the state to meet WARN requirements, the employees were laid off Oct. 13.
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
Florida's Fort Myers Beach Is Forbidden To Visitors Two Days Out Of The Week, Here's Why
After being forbidden for two days, residents, business owners and hired contractors in Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return on Wednesday. Access to the beach was restricted on Monday, October 17th and Tuesday, October 18th. During those days, emergency personnel worked on the beach. The only people allowed access to the beach were the ones removing debris and helping to restore utilities.
Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market
Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
Water pressure back on Fort Myers Beach, mayor discusses that and more
Homes on top of homes while some still don’t have water or electricity with debris scattered all around the ground. People living on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get upset with the way officials are handling the mess from Hurricane Ian. Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers...
Barron Collier enters lease agreement for downtown Bonita Springs development
Bonita Springs City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement with Barron Collier Companies for the 5.3-acre property off Old 41 Road on both sides of the Imperial River for a future development known as Imperial Crossing. Discussing the agreement terms with Barron Collier has been in the works since July...
