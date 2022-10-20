Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden Vikings: Tennessee High celebrates 1972 National Championship Football Team
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The story of the 1972 Tennessee High National Championship football team actually began two years earlier in 1970. "I was a sophomore and in our first game of the year against (Sullivan ) East we were behind in the 4th quarter," said Linebacker and Tight End Greg Jones. "We came back and won and I said 'we're never going to give up'."
Crisis debriefing teams will be in place at David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to officials from Frontier Health, crisis debriefing teams will be going out to both David Crockett and Daniel Boone High Schools, Monday. Licensed Therapists will be available at both schools to speak with students who may have been affected by what they witnessed...
Kenny Chesney presented honorary doctorate during ETSU bluegrass celebration
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — East Tennessee State University is celebrating 40 years of bluegrass. Friday, a lot of great music was played and heard as part of the ETSU Bluegrass, Old-Time, and Roots Music Studies Celebration. Jack Tottle, a legendary musician, founded the ETSU program in 1982 --...
Update: Skydiver dies after accident at David Crockett, in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH Tenn. — Update: According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a male skydiver has died from his injuries after landing on the field at David Crockett High School Friday night. No word yet on his identity. Stay with News 5 for the latest updates. Washington County, TN Director...
Local resident: Bristol, Virginia public camping ban having some impact
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — In Bristol, Virginia, it's illegal to camp on public streets and sidewalks. An ordinance makes it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. "I think it's a logical,...
Lebanon man convicted in shooting
LEBANON, Va. (WCYB) — A Lebanon man has been convicted for a shooting outside an apartment complex. According to commonwealth’s attorney Zac Stoots, a jury convicted Josiah Tyree Hilsner, of aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting happened...
Woman convicted of 1st degree murder in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, (WCYB) — Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, J. Christopher Plaster, announced Friday that Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted by a jury in the murder of Douglas Campbell French of Tannersville and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison of Thompson Valley. According to the...
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
The state of the City of Kingsport looks good, according to City Manager
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The state of the City of Kingsport is good according to City manager, Chris McCartt, who made that statement Thursday morning during the annual State of the City Presentation. McCartt talked about the city's successes and positives during the Kingsport Chamber State of the City...
The Kingsport Aquatic Center is hosting their Halloween Splash Bash event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting their Halloween Splash Bash event. The Halloween Splash Bash will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October, 22. There will be games and activities for the whole family, including a tin can throw, a coloring page contest, a costume contest and more. The costume contest is free to enter and will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby. Prizes will be awarded to winners from the categories, funniest costume, most creative, cutest costume, and overall costume.
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
Officials broke ground on new playground in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Officials broke ground Thursday afternoon for a new and improved playground facility at the Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon. The new playground will be all inclusive including children with developmental challenges. Ballad Health representatives presented a one hundred-thousand-dollar check to get the ball rolling on...
Home destroyed in Marion fire
MARION, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Town of Marion, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning Marion Fire and EMS were dispatched to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Ashton Lane. When crews arrived they found a house completely engulfed in flames and called for assistance from...
The Wine and Whiskey Festival taking place in downtown Kingsport Saturday
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Wine and Whiskey Festival is returning to Downtown Kingsport!. It's happening tomorrow evening from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The event is a way to raise money for the Downtown Kingsport Association. A wide variety of whiskey and wine...
Kingsport Police Department participating in Drug take-back event
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Police Department will be participating in a drug take-back event for the community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dobyns-Bennett High School front parking lot, located at 1 Tribe Way, Kingsport. The event is sponsored by the United Way of Greater Kingsport, the Kingsport Police Department, and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
