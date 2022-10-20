KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Aquatic Center is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting their Halloween Splash Bash event. The Halloween Splash Bash will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October, 22. There will be games and activities for the whole family, including a tin can throw, a coloring page contest, a costume contest and more. The costume contest is free to enter and will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the lobby. Prizes will be awarded to winners from the categories, funniest costume, most creative, cutest costume, and overall costume.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO