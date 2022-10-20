ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

floridapolitics.com

Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school

'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief

A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
NAPLES, FL
estero-fl.gov

Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022

The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road

A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian

A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC News

A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
FLORIDA STATE

