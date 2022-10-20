Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Florida is Back to Business as Usual
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in Florida
WINKNEWS.com
What Halloween will look like this year in Southwest Florida after Ian
Halloween in Southwest Florida may not be quite the same this year after Hurricane Ian. The city of Punta Gorda is encouraging people to make new plans for Halloween. A lot of concern about missing traffic signals and stop signs and all the debris piling up can be dangerous for kids.
WINKNEWS.com
Stickers helping raise money to rebuild Southwest Florida businesses
A man and business owner in Southwest Florida is giving back and helping raise money to rebuild local businesses after Hurricane Ian. “People people lost their own homes, they lost their cars, they lost food in their fridge,” said Ray Medeiros. What we’re all missing are the local favorites...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Guitar Center, Kelley’s Roast Beef coming to North Naples
Q: There is a coming soon sign for Guitar Center of Naples at the location next to the Lexus dealership where Lucky’s Market was. Any news on this opening? — Scott J. Lepore, Naples. A: Guitar Center is planning to open a store at Gateway Shoppes at North...
Floridians come together to help forgotten Fort Myers community
The pastor of a long-established church in East Fort Myers says there’s a positive, lasting impact emerging since the storm
floridapolitics.com
Students in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian head to new school
'Teachers are told they can stay in a hotel when the nearest option is an hour away.'. Students at Fort Myers Beach Elementary School and Sanibel Elementary School, which remain shut down after getting swamped by Hurricane Ian last month, will now attend San Carlos Park Elementary School in inland Lee County north of Estero.
Seniors' mental health after Hurricane Ian
In the weeks following Hurricane Ian, a Naples community mental health facility is seeing an uptick in people reaching out for help
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
Pink Shell Beach Resort has been an icon of Fort Myers Beach since 1950. It will continue to be, vowed owner Robert Boykin, who has been with two ownership groups of the 195-room resort for the past 24 years. Over the next two years, the Pink Shell will be able...
businessobserverfl.com
Limited-edition chocolate box to provide hurricane relief
A new specialty chocolate box has become available through Norman Love Confections, but this one is a bit more special for the area. The #SWFLStrong Florida Box is being used as part of Hurricane Ian relief efforts with 50% of the proceeds through early November going to Naples nonprofit Better Together. The company is headquartered in Fort Myers. It has chocolate salons in Fort Myers, Estero, Naples and Sarasota, as well as a pastry shop and cafe at Whole Foods Market in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Water pressure back on Fort Myers Beach, mayor discusses that and more
Homes on top of homes while some still don’t have water or electricity with debris scattered all around the ground. People living on Fort Myers Beach are starting to get upset with the way officials are handling the mess from Hurricane Ian. Ray Murphy, the mayor of Fort Myers...
Naples students give thanks after Hurricane Ian
Students at Lake Park Elementary in Naples are thankful to those who worked so hard to keep the community informed and safe after Hurricane Ian.
High rises after Hurricane Ian
Several weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, residents of high-rise buildings are now getting a better sense of the next steps in determining if their buildings are safe.
estero-fl.gov
Corkscrew Pines, Dunkin Doughnuts and Oak & Stone restaurant among topics for the Planning, Zoning & Design Board on October 25, 2022
The Planning, Zoning & Design Board will start their meeting at 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, with a Public Hearing addressing a zoning amendment for pickle ball courts at Pelican Sound. There will be Public Information Meetings for Corkscrew Pines Convenience Store/gas station and self-storage facility located on the south side of...
WINKNEWS.com
Conditions of the North Fort Myers shelter described as ‘not good’
The North Fort Myers new shelter location opened this week and people are already saying the condition of it isn’t good. WINK News was able to get an inside look at the shelter and speak to some of the people who call it home. A woman spoke to WINK...
Lee County tourism comes to 'screeching halt' after Hurricane Ian
Latest tourism numbers from the Lee County Tourism Development Council show 2022 was a record-breaking year for tourism, smashing records set pre-pandemic. All of that momentum is gone.
‘Where do you start?’: Beloved Naples eatery aims to reopen soon despite massive damage from Ian
A popular restaurant in Naples, Florida, suffered severe damage as the result of Hurricane Ian, and the owners, like so many others across Southwest Florida, have been scrambling to pick up the pieces and begin the difficult process of rebuilding what was lost.
Stranded boats from downtown Fort Myers marina just can't be removed
After days of questions about what the process is to remove boats that are still scattered across downtown Fort Myers, the city gives a clearer answer.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
WINKNEWS.com
Major Brightshore Village development proposed for Immokalee Road
A major development by Barron Collier Companies is in the works for eastern Collier County. The project, known as Brightshore Village, is a primarily residential development allowing 2,000 housing units and a maximum of 120,000 square feet of neighborhood-scale retail. The almost 700-acre property is just northwest of the intersection of Immokalee Road and Everglades Boulevard.
fox13news.com
Lee County teacher recounts how her family survived Hurricane Ian
A teacher from Cape Coral detailed her family's harrowing story of survival during Hurricane Ian. Despite losing most of her belongings in her home due to storm surge, she says she and other Lee County teachers were eager to return to their classrooms to welcome back and help support students.
A multimillion-dollar war against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
