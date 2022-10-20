ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Johnson County chair candidates view election fraud investigation quite differently

By Jonathan Ketz
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPxa1_0ifpIJpc00

OLATHE, Kan. — Charlotte O’Hara and Mike Kelly have two different views on Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s investigation into claims of election fraud .

“When you have not only a waste of resources within the sheriff’s department, and when they claim to be critically understaffed, not only is it a waste of those resources, but it creates a deliberate mistrust of government, which makes all of our jobs more difficult when we’re trying to do the important work of the county,” Kelly said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

Republican Johnson County Commission chair supports Democrat to replace him

His opponent for Johnson County Commission chair said she can’t comment right now.

“I am waiting to see the outcome of the investigation,” O’Hara said Wednesday. “I’m keeping an open mind. I am listening to both sides. I know in 2016 the Democrats were very concerned about the presidential election of Donald Trump.”

On Monday, the county commission went into a closed session meeting focusing on a network security system.

Before that happened, O’Hara, who’s already a commissioner, wanted Hayden and District Attorney Steve Howe to be a part of the closed session. Ultimately, O’Hara said they were disinvited.

Kansas advance voting begins: How to vote early for 2022 midterm elections

“I cannot discuss this because that was all within the executive session,” O’Hara said when asked whether a system had been hacked somewhere in the county.

Commission Chair Ed Eilert said he may be able to release more information on what was discussed during the executive session after their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

FOX4 sat down with both Johnson County Commission chair candidates. Find Kelly’s 4Star Politics interview here , and watch O’Hara’s interview at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Employee of Lawrence Chipotle says management has attempted to thwart plans to unionize

A Lawrence Chipotle employee plans to file an unfair labor practice claim against the restaurant chain after managers allegedly engaged in union-busting activities at the downtown location. Quinlan Muller, 21, said she had created a petition in response to worsening working conditions, including understaffing and inadequate training, at the Massachusetts...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Homicide on highway in downtown KCMO Friday afternoon

Fort Osage wins the Suburban Red Championship and will be the top seed in Class 5, District 8. Nearly 40,000 expecting to vote by mail, advance voting opens Saturday in Johnson County. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A lot is at stake in Kansas for the November general election and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Johnson County updates transit budget with $2.9 million increase

OLATHE, Kan. — Thursday the Johnson County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) voted 6-1 to increase the budget for Johnson County Transit (JCT) by approximately $2.9 million. Last November county leaders allocated more than $15 million in federal funds to support the launch of several pilot programs, including expanded microtransit services.  Microtransit services allow riders to […]
OLATHE, KS
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case

A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy