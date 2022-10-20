Johnson County chair candidates view election fraud investigation quite differently

OLATHE, Kan. — Charlotte O’Hara and Mike Kelly have two different views on Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s investigation into claims of election fraud .

“When you have not only a waste of resources within the sheriff’s department, and when they claim to be critically understaffed, not only is it a waste of those resources, but it creates a deliberate mistrust of government, which makes all of our jobs more difficult when we’re trying to do the important work of the county,” Kelly said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

His opponent for Johnson County Commission chair said she can’t comment right now.

“I am waiting to see the outcome of the investigation,” O’Hara said Wednesday. “I’m keeping an open mind. I am listening to both sides. I know in 2016 the Democrats were very concerned about the presidential election of Donald Trump.”

On Monday, the county commission went into a closed session meeting focusing on a network security system.

Before that happened, O’Hara, who’s already a commissioner, wanted Hayden and District Attorney Steve Howe to be a part of the closed session. Ultimately, O’Hara said they were disinvited.

“I cannot discuss this because that was all within the executive session,” O’Hara said when asked whether a system had been hacked somewhere in the county.

Commission Chair Ed Eilert said he may be able to release more information on what was discussed during the executive session after their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.

FOX4 sat down with both Johnson County Commission chair candidates. Find Kelly's 4Star Politics interview here , and watch O'Hara's interview at 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

