Alabama State

More Cold Air Tonight, Followed by a Weekend Warm Up

By Ashley Gann
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

More cold air across Alabama tonight. A Freeze Warning is in place until 9am Thursday. That simply means to bring protect plants and pets. This isn’t pipe bursting weather.

Thursday morning temperatures will range between the upper 20s to low 30s. We will have another beautiful day. Cool day, but with a nice supply of sunshine. Highs tomorrow afternoon reach into the low to mid 60s.

Football Weather: For local highschool games this week, the weather will be cool. It’s a blanket on the bleachers kind of night both Thursday and Friday. No rain.

Alabama plays host to MSU and we should see ample sunshine with temps in the 70s most of the day. By kick off we’re in the 60s, with temps slipping form there through the end of the game. Auburn is off and UAB hits the road. UAB plays Friday in Bowling Green and they will have a few clouds and temps in the 50s and 60s.

Next rain chance will be middle of next week. Although rainfall will be less than a half inch in most spots we will a few pockets of heavier rain. There will be a plume of moist air that moves in Tuesday that will prime the atmosphere for rain. No severe weather is expected at this time.

