Bridgeport Resident, Former Army Tank Commander, Church and Civic Leader, Edward Hammond, Passes
Edward “Eddie” Allen Hammond, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born on July 28, 1938, in a home on Gregory’s Run in Harrison County, WV, to his late parents, Evert and Zelma Hammond.
Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say
CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged with first-degree murder after officers said he was connected to a man’s murder in September. Following an extensive investigation, 33-year-old John Wolfe, of Fairmont, planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint.
WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
West Virginia man, ‘Squeak Bennett,’ arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself
PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as “Squeak Bennett” was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home. It all started at around 6 p.m. when the Tucker County 911 received a call […]
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
DHHR Reports 253 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,487
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Oct. 21) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 605,830 with an increase of 253 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene
WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia
"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
1 person transported after accident on I-79 in Marion County
One person was transported after an accident on I-79 in Marion County.
Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Stories of the Week: October 16 through October 22
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has overturned a Barbour County woman’s murder conviction in the death of her husband. A group of parents is spreading awareness about the...
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
