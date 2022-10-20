ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Member of Pagan’s Motorcycle Club charged with murder, officers say

CAROLINA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged with first-degree murder after officers said he was connected to a man’s murder in September. Following an extensive investigation, 33-year-old John Wolfe, of Fairmont, planned and initiated the shooting death of Henry Silver on Sept. 9, according to a criminal complaint.
FAIRMONT, WV
westliberty.edu

WLU Crowns Homecoming Royalty at West Family Stadium

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 22, 2022— West Liberty University students selected Olivia Miller and Gregory Geis, as Homecoming Queen and King 2022 at West Family Stadium today during a football game that included tailgating, alumni gatherings and family friendly events on a perfect fall day. The crowning ceremony took...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity

MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
MARIETTA, OH
wvexplorer.com

Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
MONONGAHELA, PA
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Trio of Kids, Adult Taken to Hospital as Vehicle Rolls on I-79 in Harrison County; Bridgeport EMS on Scene

WBOY is reporting a single-vehicle rollover involving four people happened Tuesday along Interestate 79 north, near mile marker 108.5. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. The Bridgeport EMS was on the scene. According to the Jane Lew Fire Department, three kids...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

New WVU Medicine cancer center opening in West Virginia

"The needs are legendary," Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., surgical oncologist and director of the WV Cancer Institute, said. "This new center will become a critical part of the WV Cancer Institute's integrated network of cancer care across the state and region and will be connected to a broader team of cancer specialists and subspecialists for consultations and expert opinions."
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Downtown Wheeling to be transformed with new center

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — “Striking and unexpected.” That’s how Wheeling Hospital’s Oncology Director describes the number of new cancer patients in the Ohio Valley. With well over one thousand cases in the Wheeling area alone every year, WVU Medicine says the new center will reshape oncology care as we know it in the Ohio Valley. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record. The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Mon County Schools eliminate pride flag issue, turns focus to education, safety

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education will no longer debate the pride flag, or any flag issue despite a call from the West Virginia ACLU to return the flags as a free speech issue. In a letter to Superintendent Eddie Campbell ACLU Staff Attorney Nicholas Ward said,” Ordering faculty to remove LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter displays violates the right of free expression that all citizens enjoy under the U.S. Constitution.”
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY

Stories of the Week: October 16 through October 22

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has overturned a Barbour County woman’s murder conviction in the death of her husband. A group of parents is spreading awareness about the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy