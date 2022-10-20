Read full article on original website
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
A candidate for SD lt.gov. files pre-general report
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A pre-general campaign finance report has been posted for one of the candidates running for election as South Dakota’s next governor and lieutenant governor. It was for Jennifer Keintz of Eden, the Democrat candidate for lieutenant governor. She is completing her first term in...
Noem, Smith differ on whether taxes ad is fair
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith says an ad from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem takes his words “out of context.” But Noem, the Republican incumbent, says the ad is fair. The ad plays two statements from Smith, with one immediately following the...
Amendment D: Candidates, proponents and opponents weigh in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will weigh in on the decision to expand Medicaid in the state. Constitutional Amendment D, which is one of two statewide ballot questions, would amend the South Dakota Constitution to expand Medicaid eligibility to help provide medical coverage for low-income people in designated categories.
The week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, as well as the Legislature and rule hearings, that are open to the public, starting Monday, October 24, 2022. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation.
What manufacturing workers make in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Noem tries to besmirch Smith for firearms votes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — On firearms, Libertarian Tracey Quint might support the fewest restrictions among the trio battling to become South Dakota’s next governor. Quint wants to have Congress repeal the National Firearms Act, and have the Legislature repeal a state law so that all teachers have the right to carry firearms in schools, and tell the state Board of Regents to change a policy so that college students can carry firearms on college campuses. She fully supports South Dakota’s recent decision to allow concealed-carry without needing a state permit.
Minnehaha County to pick new auditor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office. Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span...
Wollman family says late governor inspired others
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The late Harvey Wollman remained politically active right up to the end. The former South Dakota governor died Tuesday at the age of 87. Just days earlier, he appeared at a campaign event for the current crop of Democrats running for office. A meeting...
Smith shares plans to address nursing home closures
FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The question is unavoidable as loved ones age: how can we take care of them when their daily needs require more regular medical care?. Brett Hoffman, director of public policy and communications with the South Dakota Health Care Association, says 12 South Dakota nursing home facilities have permanently closed since 2017. The state on Thursday learned more about what one gubernatorial candidate has planned to tackle the problem.
‘Change has come’: Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Hundreds of people applauded — and some wiped away tears — as a Mississippi community unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, not far from where white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations he had flirted with a white woman in a country store.
Scorched by sunflowers
Mt. VERNON, S.D. (KELO) — As a leading state in sunflower production, finding a sea of the yellow crop in late summer is not uncommon in South Dakota. However, now that harvest season is upon us, those beautiful flowers have now become a risky crop for farmers to combine.
Putting medical cannabis to the test
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Long before a patient buys medical marijuana at a South Dakota dispensary, that product has to pass a thorough lab test before it’s deemed safe. State-licensed inspectors play a key role in that process. Jared Nieuwenhuis is collecting samples of medical marijuana grown at...
Opioid use is still a concern in SD workers’ comp claims
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Physician payments for physical and general medicine services in South Dakota workers’ compensation cases were lower than the regional or national average during 2021. But the use of opioids in South Dakota cases was notably higher. The information came from separate reports on opioid...
SD National Guard breaks ground for a new training facility
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Governor Kristi Noem, Senator John Thune and Representative Dusty Johnson were all in Sioux Falls Friday for the groundbreaking of a new South Dakota National Guard facility. The new 41,522-square-foot readiness center will be able to house more than 220 soldiers from three units...
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A historic mansion in West Virginia with 100 rooms and a dodgy past, is something that you just have to see. Built by the Vandergrift family in 1901 as a summer home for their playboy son, the home has a rich history but with a questionable past. The home housed dog and cock fighting rings, gambling, and rooms specifically for drugs. Promotional literature on the mansion from the early 2000s says that it was built for one reason: “to feed Vandergrift’s love for gambling, womanizing, drinking and hunting.”
Parole board denies killer’s commutation request
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A man convicted of first degree manslaughter in 1984 went in front of the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Parole Thursday to plead his case for the possibility of commutation. Ultimately, he was denied. On February 12, 1984, Joseph Fields — a then...
‘Crossroads: Change in Rural America’ Smithsonian exhibit
The Smithsonian Institution is home to some 137-million objects, artworks and specimens, and that number is climbing all the time. In fact, many refer to this mega museum complex and its collection as “the nation’s attic” or “America’s attic.” Still, living in South Dakota, it would take a plane ticket to Washington, D.C., hotel reservations, and probably more than a few days to see a Smithsonian exhibit for yourself. Well, now the exhibit is coming to South Dakota.
Battle of seasons in forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like it happens at least once every fall. Severe weather in eastern KELOLAND with snow in western South Dakota. Temperatures will slowly warm this weekend and southerly winds will slowly increase. Both will help bring afternoon highs to the 80s from southern to southeast KELOLAND. Along with the heat, we’ll have higher dew point temperatures.
While it’s been dry lately, moisture fell not that long ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After our cold snap earlier this week, we’ve warmed but moisture is needed in KELOLAND. Warm and dry conditions for KELOLAND today and while that’s good to finish up the harvest, we know the dry conditions continue to keep the fire danger elevated.
