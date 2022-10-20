ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

St. Stanislaus parents protest after East Chicago teacher charged for having 'kill list'

 3 days ago

Parents and students staged a protest at St. Stanislaus school in East Chicago over administrators' decision to send home a teacher who admitted to having a "kill list" leave without contacting police first.

"I don't think they're giving us enough. I think they need to come down to the actual safety plans. I want to see in place plans, protocols, said parent Ashley Alford.

Last week, the teacher was removed from her classroom after allegedly telling a student and school officials she had a "kill list" targeting children and staff. Parents are outraged 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo was allowed to leave the school before police were called.

SEE ALSO | East Chicago teacher charged after having alleged 'kill list' of students' names, records say

"I think the adults that were in that building that day need to be held accountable," Alford said.

St. Stanislaus, which is run by the Diocese of Gary, said it's changed all its exterior locks, increased security at entrances, retained an outside firm to review its safety protocols, and closed its weekly mass to the public.

"We need more action," said parent Alicia De Anda-Feliciano. "Do we feel that the kids are safe currently? Absolutely not."

Many parents said they want an option for remote learning, in part because police have not conducted a sweep of the school. Authorities say that must come at the request of administrators.

A week later, police still have not been able to question Carrasquillo or search her home. She's been charged with felony intimidation, but police said when she's medically able she'll be allowed to post bond.

"At some point she will be released, but we are in constant communication with the school, the police department is, with the superintendent and with the diocese," said East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera.

School officials and the diocese declined our request for an interview, but in a statement said they remain committed to the safety and well-being of students.

