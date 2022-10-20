ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

WSAZ

Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
WSAZ

3 face charges in connection with community vandalism

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus

DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Vandals arrested after causing thousands in damage by spray painting vulgarities on churches, Little League fields

UPDATE: LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three Logan County individuals are facing charges in relation to a string of vandalism incidents which occurred earlier in the month. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 7, 2022, Logan County Deputies responded to the Henlawson Church at which vandals had caused an estimated $3440 in damage through the spray painting of vulgarities on the building.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man arrested in connection with shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Man arrested after absconding from probation

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
MADISON, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder

TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County

UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station

CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
CATLETTSBURG, KY

