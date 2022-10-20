Read full article on original website
Related
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
WSAZ
Dispatch: Man flees on foot into river after vehicle pursuit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What started as a vehicle pursuit ended with a man in the river. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, a man led Nitro Police Officers on a chase that went through Saint Albans. It happened after midnight, around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The man eventually bailed...
3 arrested for allegedly vandalizing Logan County, WV church
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested for allegedly spray painting vulgarities on the Henlawson Church of Christ building and other buildings in the area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says this happened on Oct. 7. They say the estimated damage is around $3,440. Deputies say they found multiple other buildings, including […]
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
wchstv.com
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
23-year-old convicted of setting wildfires in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Division of Forestry’s Special Operations Unit Investigator John Bird arrested a Kanawha County woman following the Horsemill Hollow Wildfire on March 22, 2022. Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of the crime of setting fires to lands in Kanawha County and sentenced...
WSAZ
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people face charges after deputies in Logan County say they allegedly spray-painted vulgar images and phrases on at least six properties. Two churches, two baseball fields, a football field, Shawnee Island and a mural were all hit by vandalism. The incidents happened two weeks...
Woman sentenced to 4 years in connection to Kanawha County wildfire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been sentenced in connection to a wildfire that happened earlier this year. The West Virginia Division of Forestry says Hannah Faith Boley, 23, was convicted of “setting fires to lands in Kanawha County” and was sentenced to four years in prison on the charge. The wildfire, called the […]
Truck driver killed in accident involving West Virginia school bus
DELBARTON, W.Va. (AP) — The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision with a school bus in southern West Virginia, police said.The accident happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. Route 52 south of Mingo Central High School, the Mingo County sheriff's office said on Facebook.Seven students and the bus driver were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the county school district said on Facebook.The truck driver's name was not immediately released. West Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office are investigating.
Juvenile flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile was struck by a vehicle in Bluefield and was flown to a hospital for treatment. WVVA News reports that the incident happened around 5:45 pm at College Avenue and Jefferson Street intersection. The juvenile was flown to a hospital in Roanoke and is...
UPDATE: Vandals arrested after causing thousands in damage by spray painting vulgarities on churches, Little League fields
UPDATE: LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three Logan County individuals are facing charges in relation to a string of vandalism incidents which occurred earlier in the month. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 7, 2022, Logan County Deputies responded to the Henlawson Church at which vandals had caused an estimated $3440 in damage through the spray painting of vulgarities on the building.
Putnam County woman arrested in Fayette County on drug charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Putnam County woman is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. In the early morning hours of October 22, 2022, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic offense in...
WSAZ
Man arrested in connection with shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Charleston was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting last month that injured a woman and her dog. Gregory Ray, 35, faces a malicious wounding charge, Charleston Police say. The shooting happened Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue on the...
lootpress.com
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
lootpress.com
Man arrested for assault, brandishing deadly weapon following destruction of property complaint
STOLLINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces several charges following an arrest in relation to a destruction of property complaint. According to reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy C.L. Carter responded to the Stollings area of Logan County after the department received a report for destruction of property.
Tazewell County woman convicted of 1st degree murder
TANNERSVILLE, VA (WVNS) — J. Christopher Plaster, Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, announced today, October 21, 2022, a Tannersville woman was convicted of first-degree murder. Marticia Michelle Mathias, 56, of Tannersville, Virginia, was convicted in the murder of Douglas Campbell French and the malicious wounding of Ronald Allison. According to court documents, on May 6, 2020, […]
1 dead after crash involving school bus in Mingo County
UPDATE: (5:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – Route 52 has reopened after a fatal crash involving a truck and a Mingo County school bus. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the truck was killed in the crash. The bus driver and seven students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening […]
Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case
UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
Man wanted after woman, dog shot in Charleston arrested
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for shooting a woman and her dog in Charleston last month has been arrested. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority, Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston was booked into the South Central Regional Jail this morning, Oct. 20, 2022. Charleston Police say that they […]
Man arrested for allegedly robbing a Catlettsburg, KY gas station
CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) — A man accused of robbing a gas station in Catlettsburg, Kentucky has been arrested. The Catlettsburg Police Department says the public helped identify the suspect, William “Nate” Rucker. Investigators say Rucker was the man captured on camera Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery at the America’s Quick Mart. Rucker is […]
Comments / 0