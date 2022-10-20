Read full article on original website
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Lisio, No. 12 Ramapo start fast, blank Ridgewood to repeat as Bergen County champion
Two goals in the opening minutes staked Ramapo to a lead and the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was in control the rest of the night as it defeated Ridgewood 5-0 in the championship game of the 50th Bergen County Tournament at Indian Hills in Oakland. Ramapo,...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Elizabeth defeats Dayton in OT - Girls soccer recap
Melissa Pires scored the go-ahead goal in the ninth minute of the first overtime period to give Elizabeth a 2-1 win against Dayton in Elizabeth. Dayton (10-5) took a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to Angela Gatto before Elizabeth (11-4-1) came back in the second to tie the game. Dayton’s sophomore goalkeeper made 18 saves to force the match into overtime.
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Football: Wallkill Valley makes history in its victory over Kittatinny
It was a historic day in more ways than one for Wallkill Valley in its 69-19 victory over Kittatinny in Hamburg as the Rangers recorded their most points scored in a half and a game. In addition, Chase Lorencovitz broke 1,000 yards receiving on the year and Shane Nugent set...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
Football: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wins 42-27 shootout over No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep (WATCH)
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, has become a smashmouth football program under head coach Vito Campanile, however Saturday’s game against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Oradell called for a shootout. His Crusaders were up for it and got the job done with a...
Taffarello, Union City break out at Hudson County Girls Cross Country Championships
Despite a fine performance a year ago, Astrid Taffarello didn’t really feel comfortable during her initial run at Bayonne’s Stephen Gregg Park. A year later and with multiple runs around this very park, the Weehawken sophomore must have felt right at home on Saturday. Taffarello smashed her personal...
No. 20 Bergen Catholic over Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Javier Torres and Sebastian Londono scored one goal each for Bergen Catholic, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-1 win over Ridgewood in Oradell. Kyle Tencza made four saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Schimmel, St. Peter’s Prep remain on top at Hudson County Cross Country Championships
If Alex Schimmel felt any pressure trying to defend his Hudson County Cross Country championship, it would have been impossible to notice by his demeanor or the way he ran around Bayonne’s Stephen Gregg Park on Saturday morning. The St. Peter’s Prep senior built up an early lead and...
