Lincoln, NE

Coleman commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
No. 3 Huskers roll to sixth straight conference sweep at Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten)...
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio

Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in...
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup

Team Jack Foundation hosting 10th annual radiothon. Apply for a free winter coat through LPS's Bubba's Closet program. Former Husker Stan Parker running for Lincoln mayor. Former Husker Stan Parker running for Lincoln mayor. Nebraska Soccer vs. Penn St. Updated: 19 hours ago. Highlights of Nebraska's 4-2 win over24th-ranked Penn...
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season

LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
Noecker makes history, Lincoln East girls star at State Cross Country Meet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Carson Noecker became the first four-time boys state champion at the NSAA Cross Country Meet on Friday. Noecker won the Class C race with a time of 14:58.26. The Hartington-Newcastle senior is the first runner in state history to finish in under 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Lincoln...
Hot start helps Huskers upset 24th-ranked Penn St.

Behind a record-setting four goals in the first half, the Huskers routed No. 24 Penn State, 4-2, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers, who improve to 7-5-5 and 5-2-2 in the Big Ten, scored four times in the first half, a Barbara Hibner Stadium record for the Huskers and the most goals NU has scored in the first 45 minutes since joining the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the victory over Penn State marks the first Nebraska win over a ranked team since the team defeated PSU at home in 2018, 1-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out. LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus. Join them for a night full of...
‘NoWear’ BMX Compound brings biking indoors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a refuge for some: a place to belong for kids like 10-year-old Jett Leblanc. At such a young age, Jett has already lost an uncle, brother and grandmother. But when he’s trying tricks on his bike, he can’t help but smile. “It’s...
UNADILLA, NE
Trick or Tree helps provides plants for Lincoln neighborhoods

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Cars lined their way through Mahoney Park for Trick or Tree Saturday morning. Trees were disturbed to homeowners in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods who have experienced tree loss. In August of 2018 the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Lincoln, which has lead to much of that loss....
