Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko TaylorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
1011now.com
State College Football Scores: Sat., Oct. 22
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska college football scores for Sat., Oct. 22.
1011now.com
Coleman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman, the highest-rated football recruit from Lincoln in nearly two decades, announced on Saturday that he will commit to Nebraska. The Top 100 recruit made the announcement by proclaiming, “I’m staying home,” while putting on a Nebraska hat. Coleman is a consensus...
1011now.com
No. 3 Huskers roll to sixth straight conference sweep at Illinois
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team continued to roll with its sixth Big Ten sweep in a row - a 25-14, 25-16, 25-22 win at Illinois in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,152 at Huff Hall on Saturday night. The Huskers (18-1, 10-0 Big Ten)...
1011now.com
NSAA Football Playoffs: 8-Man First Round Highlights & Scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 NSAA Football playoffs started on Thursday with first round games in Classes D1 & D2. Here are the scores from across the state:. North Platte St. Patrick’s 56, Elkhorn Valley 24. Ravenna 42, Perkins County 18. Riverside 55, Maxwell 12. Sandy Creek 24,...
1011now.com
Nebraska School Activities Association releases NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the NSAA State Football Playoff Brackets on Saturday. The playoffs kick off on Friday, Oct. 28. Here’s a look at the brackets and match ups starting Friday morning:. Class A:. Class B. Class C1. Class C2. Class D1. Class D2.
1011now.com
Scott Frost contract documents released by University of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The contract extension of former Huskers Head Coach Scott Frost has been officially released. A district court judge ordered the University of Nebraska to provide the information earlier this week. The university attempted to argue that a request from USA Today to provide specific coaching metrics...
1011now.com
LPS’s ‘Bay High’ to partner with Innovation Studio
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. Updated: 29 minutes ago. Congressman Mike Flood held a press conference in Lincoln Thursday, saying rising crime rates in...
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
Team Jack Foundation hosting 10th annual radiothon. Apply for a free winter coat through LPS's Bubba's Closet program. Former Husker Stan Parker running for Lincoln mayor. Former Husker Stan Parker running for Lincoln mayor. Nebraska Soccer vs. Penn St. Updated: 19 hours ago. Highlights of Nebraska's 4-2 win over24th-ranked Penn...
1011now.com
Horse racing dates scheduled for 2023 season
LIINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Live horse racing dates are set for the upcoming season. The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission approved the dates during its meeting on Friday. Fonner Park in Grand Island will once again have the most live thoroughbred horse racing dates with a total of 37 days of scheduled racing. It will run from Feb. 10, 2023 through May 6, 2023.
1011now.com
Noecker makes history, Lincoln East girls star at State Cross Country Meet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Carson Noecker became the first four-time boys state champion at the NSAA Cross Country Meet on Friday. Noecker won the Class C race with a time of 14:58.26. The Hartington-Newcastle senior is the first runner in state history to finish in under 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Lincoln...
1011now.com
Hot start helps Huskers upset 24th-ranked Penn St.
Behind a record-setting four goals in the first half, the Huskers routed No. 24 Penn State, 4-2, at Hibner Stadium on Thursday evening. The Huskers, who improve to 7-5-5 and 5-2-2 in the Big Ten, scored four times in the first half, a Barbara Hibner Stadium record for the Huskers and the most goals NU has scored in the first 45 minutes since joining the Big Ten Conference. Additionally, the victory over Penn State marks the first Nebraska win over a ranked team since the team defeated PSU at home in 2018, 1-0.
1011now.com
Lincoln educator named ‘Nebraska Teacher of the Year’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln teacher got the surprise and honor of her career Thursday, and it all happened right in front of the students she’s dedicated her life to. In the groggy first period of Lincoln High School - just as Renee Jones settled her freshman into a lesson in Oral Communications, Nebraska’s Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt led a train of cameras into the room. He held an apple trophy in his hand and presented it to Jones as the 2023 “Nebraska Teacher of the Year.”
1011now.com
Markowski named to Lisa Leslie Award Watch List
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Nebraska center Alexis Markowski was honored Friday as one of 20 candidates nationally on the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Watch List. The Lisa Leslie Award, presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), honors the nation’s top center in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. It is named after three-time All-American and 1994 National Player of the Year Lisa Leslie, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.
1011now.com
Sunday Forecast: Windy, warm & the chance for storms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday will have a lot of weather factors going on....thanks to an active weather pattern that will push two cold fronts through the 1011 region. The active pattern will cause it to be very windy, warm and also bring the chance for rain and storms to some areas. Some storms have the possibility to be severe in the eastern. In addition a Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect in the afternoon.
1011now.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank issues fourth blood emergency of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every two seconds someone in our state needs blood. Once again, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has declared a blood emergency. That means they have just three days of blood on hand, they prefer to have a seven-day supply of blood. This emergency comes on top of the typical dip in donations this time of year.
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking a way to enjoy the warmer temperatures forecasted for Lincoln this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a list of a few events to check out. LNK Outdoor Movie Series Presents Hocus Pocus. Join them for a night full of...
1011now.com
‘NoWear’ BMX Compound brings biking indoors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a refuge for some: a place to belong for kids like 10-year-old Jett Leblanc. At such a young age, Jett has already lost an uncle, brother and grandmother. But when he’s trying tricks on his bike, he can’t help but smile. “It’s...
1011now.com
Trick or Tree helps provides plants for Lincoln neighborhoods
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Cars lined their way through Mahoney Park for Trick or Tree Saturday morning. Trees were disturbed to homeowners in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods who have experienced tree loss. In August of 2018 the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Lincoln, which has lead to much of that loss....
1011now.com
Trunk or Treat at UNMC College of Dentistry provides sensory-friendly Halloween event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For some children, going door-to-door trick or treating can be a little too overwhelming. So on Friday, University of Nebraska Medical Center health care students hosted a sweet and sensory-friendly Halloween event in Lincoln. The idea behind Friday’s Trunk or Treat was to give kids and young...
1011now.com
Lincoln Public Schools collecting coats for annual Bubba’s Closet coat drive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year, Lincoln Public Schools collects and distributes winter clothes for kids in need through the Bubba’s Closet coat drive. This year, the school district received more than 1,300 requests for coats, roughly 300 more than the year prior. “It’s so cool to see kids...
Comments / 0